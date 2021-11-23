Ventilators Market Size Worth USD 2.78 Billion by 2031 growing at a CAGR of 9.43% Owing to Rising Cases of Respiratory Diseases and Chronic Infections
Major Key Players covered in this report are Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medtronic, ResMed, GE Healthcare, Vyaire Medical, Inc, Hamilton Medical, Group plc
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ventilators Market is expected to clock US$ ~2.78 billion by 2031 owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, technological advancements & new product launches, growing geriatric population, incessantly rising cases of respiratory diseases & chronic infections, and increasing number of preterm births.
Growth Engines
- Prominent players in the ventilators market are increasing focus on developing new advanced ventilators.
- Several companies have also entered into partnerships and collaborations to develop and ramp up productions of ventilators to meet the surging demand for ventilators amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
- For instance, in Apr 2020, Smith+Nephew entered into a collaboration with The University of Oxford, King’s College London to build OxVent ventilators.
- Similarly, in June 2020, Medtronic and Foxconn Industrial Internet, a business group within Foxconn Technology Group entered into a partnership to increase ventilators production together in the U.S.
The global ventilators market has been analyzed from six perspectives: Product Type, Interface, Mode, Type, End-User, and Region.
Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation
Based on product type, the ventilators market has been segmented into intensive care ventilators and portable ventilators. The intensive care ventilators segment is further sub-segmented into basic ICU ventilators, mid-end ICU ventilators, and high-end ICU ventilators. The intensive care ventilators segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of respiratory disorders and chronic infections. An increasing number of hospitalization of Covid-19 patients in ICU has also played a crucial role in propelling the segmental growth.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population, technological advancements & new product launches, growing incidence of chronic infections & respiratory diseases, and increasing healthcare spending are some of the key factors boosting the market growth in this region. For instance, in Jun 2020, Fitbit launched a low-cost emergency ventilator ‘Fitbit Flow’ for the Covid-19 pandemic. The company had already received Emergency Use Authorization from the US FDA for use during the Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, in Aug 2020, SpiceJet launched a portable non-invasive ventilator SpiceOxy for patients with breathing issues.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent players operating in the global ventilators market include
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Medtronic
- ResMed
- GE Healthcare
- Vyaire Medical, Inc
- Hamilton Medical
- Group plc
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- Smith+Nephew
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021 to 2031
Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR
9.43%
2031 Market Value
USD 2.78 billion
Base Year
2020
Historical Data
2018 and 2019
|Number of pages
|100 - 120
|Segment Covered
|Product Type, Interface, Mode, Type, End-User
