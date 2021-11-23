Energy Drinks Market Value To Cross $86.01 Billion By 2026 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Energy Drinks Industry

Increase in demand for energy drink as it offers desirable effects and inclination of consumers toward organic energy drinks are estimated to propel the growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Drinks Market by Type (General Energy Drink, Energy Shots, and Others), Form (Organic and Conventional), End User (Professional and Personal Use), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Retail Stores, Medical Stores, and Other Outlets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026". According to the report, the global energy drinks market was pegged at $53.01 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $86.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.20% from 2019 to 2026.

Increased demand for energy drinks as it offers various desirable effects such as improved memory, fast recovery and increased prominence among young generation have propelled the growth of the global energy drinks market. However, presence of alternatives including green tea and ginger root tea hinders the market growth. On the contrary, inclination of consumers toward organic energy drinks is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global energy drinks market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into alcoholic and nonalcoholic. The non-alcoholic energy drink segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the market. The segment accounted for more than half of the market, owing to increased popularity among teenagers due to rise in health consciousness. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into kids, teenagers, and adults. The adult segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market and is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the study period, owing to surge in trend among the adult population of corporates and athletes who need energy drinks for an addition dose of energy to improve performance.

The global energy drinks market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing around one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest 7.3% during the forecast period.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Rockstar Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Monster Energy, PepsiCo Inc., AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Big Red, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, National Beverage Corp., Dabur India Ltd., and Coca Cola Company.

