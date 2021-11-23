Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for newborn screening and rising preference for less- and non-invasive blood testing methods are key factors driving market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dried blood spot collection cards market size is expected to reach USD 373.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising use of dried blood spot testing for screening of congenital and metabolic disorders in infants, growing preference for non-invasive techniques, and increasing advantages of dried blood spot testing over conventional blood testing methods are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, growing application of dried blood testing in forensic toxicology and therapeutic drug monitoring are also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

Dried Blood Spot Testing (DBS) is a method of biosampling in which blood samples are blotted and dried on filter paper for efficient transportation and long-term storage. The DNA, proteins, and other biomolecules present on the collection card are analyzed through DNA amplification and HPLC technique. Over the past couple of decades, the application scope of dried blood spot testing has expanded and is now used to detect phenylketonuria, congenital hyperthyroidism, and sickle cell disorders in newborns. Dried blood spot testing can efficiently detect genome of virus in HIV-infected infants and thereby reduces risk of false positives. The samples also possess low biohazard risk to handlers and can be safely transported and stored at room temperature. Development of innovative and novel products has increased importance of DBS testing in diverse fields such as environmental contamination control, metabolic profiling, and toxico- and pharmacokinetic studies, among others. Trend of using DBS testing in research and development activities is expected to be prevalent going ahead and this can significantly contribute to market revenue growth.

However, increasing risk of contamination of card, inadequate blood sample volume, and high costs of dried blood spot collection cards are expected to restrain market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards market include:

Qiagen, PerkinElmer, Inc., Roche AG, Shimadzu Corporation (Novilytic Labs), Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Pall Corporation, Eastern Business Forms, Inc., ARCHIMEDlife, and Centogene AG, among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• FTA cards segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period owing to its safe and reliable way of room temperature, collection, and storage of samples. FTA cards store DNA samples at room temperature for a longer period and also requires shorter time for processing samples.

• Newborn screening is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market attributable to increasing cost-efficiency, minimal invasiveness of the procedures, and enhanced accuracy and precision in detecting congenital and metabolic disorders in infants.

• North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapidly rising number of newborn screening performed in the United States every year, increasing detection of congenital disease through newborn screening, and growing initiatives undertaken by the government to increase awareness about DBS testing for newborn screening.

• In June 2020, Symbiotica, Inc., and InTeleLabs, Inc. jointly launched their Serology COVID-19 Immune Response Antibody test, which is a first-of-its-kind at-home self-collection antibody test for children and adults in the U.S. that uses small samples of blood collected from finger prick on a dried blood spot (DBS) card.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the dried blood spot collection cards market based on card type, application, and region:

Card Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Whatman 903

• FTA

• Ahlstrom 226

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Newborn Screening

• Infectious Disease Testing

• Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

• Forensics

• Others

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

