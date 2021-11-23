Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2027

Allied Market Research Logo

Increased M2M connections in various industries and the growing adoption of new connectivity technologies such as 4G/LTE further accelerate its M2M connections.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They major driving factors of the technology are rising adoption rate of the M2M applications and penetration of various technologies such as 2G and 3G in the global market. The high cost of installation of this technology and its maintenance are some of the challenges faced by the market.

With the increase in innovative solutions by several organizations, the market is expected to grow briskly. The various upcoming applications and the continuous up-gradation of technologies make this market lucrative and essential to study.

The various components used in this technology are actuators, sensors, memory, RFID, Power and Communication modules. The most widely used component in the applications is sensors. Sensors in M2M communication gathers the data and sends it to network wirelessly where it is next routed.

The research is carried out in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The North America, due to its technological advancements, currently it is the most advanced region and it has highest number of smart homes solutions with 3.5 million systems installed till 2013. Hence this region is expected to grow faster than other regions.

Highlights of the report:

• Porters five force’s model helps in analyzing the potential of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive sketch of the market which would guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

• Assessments are made according to the current business scenario and the future market structure & trends are forecast for the period 2014-2020 with the base figures of the year 2013.

• The analysis gives a wider view of the global market including its market trends, market structure, limiting factors and opportunities.

• The advantages of the market are analyzed to help the stakeholders identify the opportunistic areas in a comprehensive manner.

Some other major players in this market are Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Vodaphone Grp., Rogers Communication, Axeda Corp., Atmel Corp, Cisco Systems, Imetrik Machine to Machine solutions, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp, Infineon Technologies, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., NEC Corp. NTT Docomo, Inc., and Novatel Wireless, Inc.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

