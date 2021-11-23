Pediatric Imaging Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2027

Reports And Data

Growing occurrences of chronic conditions in infants and children, among others, is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pediatric market is expected to reach USD 11.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing occurrences of chronic conditions in infants and children, among others, is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The incidence of chronic conditions is increasing in most developed and developing nations and is expected to be responsible for the major cause of death in the coming years. Amongst children, and particularly among adolescents, increased life expectancy owing to better hygiene, nutrition, and control of communicable diseases is creating an epidemiologic transition where non-infectious diseases, such as chronic diseases and disability, are evolving as significant health problems. As per the National Center for Health Statistics, 3.2% of children remain absent for 11 or more days from school per year owing to illness or injury. It was observed that 17.4% of children are obese and 4% of children face a dearth of a usual source of healthcare and the death rate amongst children aged between 5 to 14 years is 12.7 per 100,000 and the major reasons of death in such children comprise cancer, accidents, and voluntary self-harm.

The rapid technological advancements in imaging modalities are driving the growth of the pediatric imaging market. X-rays witness highest order volume, whereas ultrasound and MRI, specifically, are making swift growth. For instance, ultrasound offers a number of benefits comprising an enhanced definition of organs and structures, radiation-free visualization, and the ability to use higher-frequency transducers. A novel practice in ultrasound in pediatric imaging is the deployment of elastography, which uses sound waves to evaluate tissue stiffness and is mainly useful for the detection of cancer, as tumors are frequently characterized by harder tissue.

COVID-19 Impact



Amongst the major Covid-19 testing options, imaging is considered appropriate by most healthcare professionals as it delivers a crucial diagnosis result in a short time. As compared to adults, pediatric patients suffering from COVID-19 displayed distinct characteristics in CT imaging and clinical presentation. Pediatric patients are likely to have milder clinical symptoms, fewer CT findings, and reduced extent of disease in the lungs. Furthermore, peribronchial distribution and bronchial wall thickening were more commonly observed in pediatric patients. A relatively small number of cases have been observed in children, and so far, in China, only around 2.4% of cases occurred in those under 19 years of age, and related trends have been experienced in the United States.

Top companies profiled in the global Pediatric Imaging industry analysis report:

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison Company Limited, and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By imaging type, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contributed to the largest market share in 2019. MRI finds application in diagnosing extensive conditions in children owing to illness, injury, or congenital abnormalities. Moreover, when the diagnosis of a child's spinal cord and the brain is required, MRI is beneficial owing of its ability to view through the skull and spine without the need for radiation.

• By application, orthopedics contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Orthopedic problems are quite common in children and may be developmental, congenital, or acquired, comprising those of neuromuscular, infectious, neoplastic, nutritional, and psychogenic origin.

• By end-users, diagnostic centers are estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 7.9% in the forecast period. Medical imaging of pediatric patients at diagnostic centers provides various benefits as these centers have requisite laboratory equipment and skilled staff as well as medical personnel that helps them in the process of recognizing diseases in a patient who is having specific symptoms or signs.

• North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.6% in the forecast period. The market dominance of North America is owing to rapid technological advancements, such as the growing incidence of target diseases, the development of molecular imaging, and the launch of new radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global pediatric care market on the basis of imaging type, application, end-user, and region:

Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Ultrasound

• Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT)

• X-Ray

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Orthopedics

• Gastroenterology

• Neurology

• Cardiology

• Oncology

• Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Diagnostics Center

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Pediatric Imaging Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Pediatric Imaging market?

• What are the leading products offered by the global Pediatric Imaging market players?

• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Pediatric Imaging market growth?

• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

