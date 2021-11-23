Seaweed Snacks Market Worth $2,909.90 Million by 2027 | By Product, Business & Application

Seaweed Snacks Industry

Increase in the vegan population, surge in health-consciousness among customers and attractive nutritional profile drive the growth of the seaweed snacks market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seaweed Snacks Market by Type, Source, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the seaweed snacks market was valued at $1.32 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $2.90 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.60% from 2021 to 2027.

Seaweed snacks are made from red, brown, and green seaweed are studied in the report. The seaweed-based snack contains iodine, copper, iron, potassium, magnesium, and calcium. They are high in fiber and vitamins such as A, B and E. Seaweed snacks includes various types of snacks such as nori sheets, flakes, bars, chips, and other snacks. As consumers’ tastes have expanded in an increasingly globalized world, many consumers are experimenting with organic foods to satiate their desire for unique taste experience and to align with their increased focus on healthy lifestyles. As a result, organic food have gained a lot of popularity over the last decade as they are considered safe and a rather healthy option by many consumers.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The prolonged lockdown across several countries resulted in disruption in the supply chain and supply of raw materials, which affected manufacturing activities.

• As the tourism industry took the hit due to the pandemic, the demand from tourists has declined. Moreover, departmental stores, hypermarkets, and online platforms stopped the sale of seaweed snacks during the lockdown.

• However, the demand is estimated to increase slowly as some countries have eased off lockdown regulations and the tourism industry has entered the recovery phase.

Based on type, the nori sheets segment dominated the organic snacks market in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the seaweed snacks market analysis period due to the emergence of innovative sushi dishes, such as Nigiri sushi, will be one of the key emerging trends in the global sushi restaurants market. Increasing popularity of Japanese cuisine are significant factors that will result in the CAGR of over 10.0% in the forecast period.

Based on source, the red segment dominated the seaweed snacks market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the fact red seaweed are probably used in making of nori sheets, thus high popularity of sushi among consumer will directly contribute towards higher sales of red seaweed market.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment dominated the seaweed snacks market demand in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the seaweed snacks market analysis period due to the fact that these specialty stores are located near residential areas and require less efforts purchasing goods. In retail stores, customers can check and compare products before buying and can own them immediately. This ease of purchase adds to the popularity of this segment, thus acting as a key driver of the global seaweed snacks market.

The global seaweed snacks market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The global seaweed snacks market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Oceans Halo, Eden foods, Frito Lays Nori Seaweed Chips, Taokaenoi Food & Marketing, SeaSnax, Roland’s foods, Annie Chuns, Seaweed Pringles, Singha Corporation, and European Snack Foods.

