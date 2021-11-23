Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

The growing penetration of smartphones and better internet connectivity in developing economies are propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mobile Health (mHealth) Market size is estimated to reach USD 310.37 billion by 2027 from USD 40.59 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 28.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is driven by the growing penetration of smart technologies in the healthcare sector.

The aim of mobile health (mHealth) is to empower patients by providing information regarding their health for proper management, thereby increase access throughout the system, including clinics & hospitals, outcome improvement with improved decision-making, along with reducing costs.

Currently, millions of mobile health (mHealth) apps are available that are being utilized by the populace to manage their health, promote healthy living, along with having access to necessary health information. These tools are rapidly advancing and witnessing massive adoption as well. As of 2017, there were nearly 325,000 mobile health apps, over 80,000 mHealth app publishers, and the market is witnessing 3.7 billion downloads annually.

The growing investment in health start-ups across the globe is providing impetus to the mobile health (mHealth) market growth. In 2019, nearly USD 7.5 billion were invested into various start-ups in the United States alone, attempting to digitalize the healthcare system across the region. A similar trend followed by the developing economies will supplement the mobile heath market share through 2027.

The growing awareness among masses regarding the benefit of healthcare management, and growth in the focus of personalized medicine, and rising need for point-of-care diagnosis & treatment, are some of the other key factors that may augment mobile health (mHealth) market revenue share through 2027.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Mobile Health (mHealth) market are:

AT&T, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, mQure, Apple Inc., Omron Healthcare Inc., Philips Healthcare, Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., and LifeWatch AG, among others.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Mobile Health (mHealth) market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Based on platform, the wearable devices segment is forecast to witness a substantial growth of 39.5% through 2027. The robust growth is driven by growing consumer consciousness regarding exercise, diet, and overall health, which is leading to the increasing popularity of fitness apps and wearable technology. For instance, As of November 2019, Fitbit, an American consumer electronics and fitness company, had 28 million active users across the globe and has sold over 100 million devices.

• The mobile apps segment accounts for 56.3% of the global mobile health (mHealth) market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 40.0% over the projected timeframe.

• On the basis of application, the remote monitoring segment accounted for 18.6% of the industry share in 2019 and is anticipated to register significant gains through 2027. An exponential rise in the number of diabetes patients across the globe is fuelling the adoption of remote monitoring apps among patients.

• In the regional landscape, APAC is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period due to unchecked population growth in the region. The Chinese government invested over USD 64 billion into hospitals in 2019 in order to improve electric health monitoring systems in the region. Moreover, developing countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia are providing mHealth to enable people with low income to have access to better health-related information. These factors will contribute to regional market growth through 2027.

• Europe is projected to register a growth rate of 28.9% through 2027 due to the uniform penetration of mobile health (mHealth) platforms in the region.

• In April 2020, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a South Korean multinational electronics company, announced that Samsung Smart TVs in several regions across the world would provide access to six new health & wellness apps in partnership with leading fitness brands, including Echelon, barre3, Calm, obé Fitness, Jillian Michaels Fitness, and Fitplan.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Mobile Health (mHealth) Market on the basis of platform, application, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Mobile Apps

• Wearable Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Education and Awareness

• Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

• Communication and Training

• Diagnostics and Treatment

• Remote Data Collection

• Remote Monitoring

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Physicians

• Patients

• Research Centers

• Insurance Companies

• Pharmacies

• Government

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Tech Companies

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

