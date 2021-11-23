Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market 2021 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market is growing with Velodyne Lidar Inc. demonstrating how advanced LIDAR technology can improve Pedestrian Automated Emergency Braking (PAEB) systems” — Coherent Market Insights

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market is estimated to account for US$ 4,994.0 Mn by 2025

The ""Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

An automotive pedestrian protection system should include side curtain airbags, a frontal collision warning system, and a crash prediction system. Side curtain airbags can provide side protection for pedestrians involved in a collision. Airbags can also provide support to the head and neck if there has been a hard impact. Frontal collision warning systems will help to prevent head-on collisions that may result in serious injuries or even death. As far as the regional footprint is concerned, North America seems to be having a stronghold over the automotive pedestrian protection systems (PPS) market. This is typically due to stringent regulations leading to the implantation of PPS. Besides, a growing focus on reducing road accidents can lead to significant regional growth in the near future.

Audi AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., Mobileye N.V., Subaru Corporation, Valeo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, BMW AG, and Magneti Marelli SpA.

Over the years, in the automotive and transportation sector, the focus towards the safety, comfort, and convenience of automobile systems. As a result of this, many government authorities have mandated the implementation of safety systems including the antilock braking system (ABS), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and tire pressure management systems (TPSM). Recently, in December 2020, the Government of India announced that front passenger airbag will be mandatory from April 1, 2021, while models currently being sold in the market it will be mandatory from June 2021. Such factors can augment growth of the automotive pedestrian protection systems (PPS) market.

Automotive pedestrian protection systems are available for both vehicles and people. These systems can also detect pedestrians and alert drivers. Automotive sensors can also detect vehicles in the lane next to the victim, and automatically apply the brakes when a motorist in the adjacent lane begins to accelerate. Regardless of its high demand, there are certain factors that could potentially impede growth of the market. One of the major hurdles is high cost of implementing safety features for pedestrian protection, which can potentially limit growth of the advanced pedestrian protection systems (PPS) market.

