Ventilator Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

The increase in respiratory disorders due to the growing pollution, coupled with technological advancements are driving the market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ventilator market is forecast to reach USD 33.24 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The ventilator market is witnessing a drastic increase in demand owing to the growing incidence of patients suffering from COVID-19. The number of cases are growing rapidly and the hospitals currently does not have enough for the patients that need them. Increase in the number of ICU beds and rise in geriatric population are propelling the demand of the market. The elderly and the ones with respiratory diseases are highly susceptible to the virus.

The global manufacturers are under lot of strain to manufacture large number of medical ventilators, they are sophisticated devices used by the critically ill. The factors driving the market are high incidence of chronic disease among children, and prevalence of heart diseases and respiratory problems. The worsening of pollution internationally is also impacting the market. Advancement in technology and advent of cost-effective, patient-friendly, and portable devices are further encouraging their usage. Moreover, supportive government policies in developing nations like India, and China are focusing on cost-efficient solutions to provide flexibility in patient care.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The demand for the ventilator will grow tremendously during the pandemic. New equipment will enhance and expand performance capabilities, which will build sales in hospitals, outpatient facilities. Overall, the pandemic crisis will lead to multiple changes, which will result in companies adopting different strategies to meet increasing demand. There will also be a substantial change in the product pipeline, and the overall supply chain as macroeconomic shifts take place. The use of AI and other technologies is another trend which is highlighted. Gains will be driven by expanded market products that help hospitals and large outpatient facilities improve the accuracy, quality, and efficiency of treatment. There is still a huge discrepancy between available ventilators and the need.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2922

Key Offerings of the Global Ventilator Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Ventilator market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Ventilator market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2922

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Limited, Draegerwerk AG CO. KGaA, Medtronic PLC, GE Healthcare, Smiths Group PLC, ResMed Inc., and Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest,

• The adoption of the non-invasive ventilator is due to the increasing acceptance of the therapeutic method that has contributed significantly to the development of respiratory medicine over the past few decades.

• Increase in the geriatric population has propelled the demand of the market product as the elderly are more prone to respiratory disorders along with heart diseases and low immune system.

• The demand in North America is due to the increasing number of patients affected by COID-19 in the U.S. The government is shelling out top dollars to meet the required demand of the ventilators in the hospitals and are still falling short.

• In the year 2019, 77,000 new ventilators were quite enough to fulfill the demand of the entire planet. In April 2020, the New York City alone forecasts a need for 30,000 extra machines.

• On 31st March 2020, Medtronic made the specifications of Puritan Bennett (PB) 560 portable ventilator hardware public. The complete specifications produce manuals, and design documents have been made accessible to the public to overcome the excess requirement of the ventilators during the pandemic.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ventilator market on the basis of type, target population, end user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Mechanical Ventilators

• Invasive Ventilator

• Non-Invasive Ventilator

Target Population Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Pediatric

• Adult

• Geriatric

• Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Emergency Medical Services

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ventilator-market

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Ventilator market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2922

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Plasma Fractionation Market @ https://www.google.rw/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plasma-fractionation-market

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market @ https://www.google.im/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cardiac-holter-monitor-market

Thawing System Market @ https://www.google.com.ly/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thawing-system-market

Bovine Vaccines Market @ https://www.google.dj/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bovine-vaccines-market

Angiotensin Receptor Antagonists Market @ https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/angiotensin-receptor-antagonists-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

