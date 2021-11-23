Family Entertainment Centers Industry Trends and Growth 2025, Market Segmentation and Key Companies

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Industry

Rise in preference for indoor entertainment, and favorable youth demographics are expected to grow the global family/indoor entertainment centers industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in per capita disposable income, presence of different options regarding gaming and entertainment, increase in preference for indoor entertainment, and supportive youth demographics in Asia-Pacific drive the growth of the global family entertainment centers industry. However, high initial cost, home gaming and mobile devices, and rise in ticket prices hinder the industry growth.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global family entertainment centers industry generated $18.90 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $40.81 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Owing to the lockdown imposed by governments of many countries, the family entertainment centers were closed to avoid the gathering of people and curb the spread of corona virus. This affected the revenue considerably during 2020.

• The investment plans for new centers and facilities have been postponed by investors due to economic uncertainty that occurred with the pandemic.

• Though some of the centers begin during the post-lockdown, there has been a scarcity of workers for maintenance and installation of new applications. However, the footfall toward these centers is expected to increase steadily.

Leading players of the global family entertainment centers industry analyzed in the research include Dave & Busters, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, Lucky Strike Entertainment, FunCity, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global family entertainment centers industry based on visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source, application, type, and region.

By application, the arcade studios segment held the largest market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, AR and VR gaming zones would witness the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By facility size, the 1 to 10 acres segment held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2017, and will maintain its lead position by 2025. Based on attendance, the 50,001-100,000 segment accounted for the highest share in 2017.

Based on revenue source, the entry fees & ticket sales segment accounted for the highest share of the global family/indoor entertainment centers industry in 2017, and is estimated to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. However, the food & beverage segment is projected to manifest highest growth rate by 2025.

By type, the children’s entertainment centers (CECs) segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its largest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

