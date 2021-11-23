Global EAA Copolymer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
EAA Copolymer Market Size 2021PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethylene acrylic acid copolymer (EAA) is the ethyl ester of acrylic acid. It is a colorless liquid with a characteristic odor. EAA has very good adhesion and sealing properties, special hardness, flexibility. Europe is the largest region of EAA copolymer in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 39.45% the global market in 2019, while Asia Pacific and North America were about 23.29%, 33.24%. South Korea, USA, etc. are now the key developers of EAA copolymer. Their plant are located in the US, Spain and Belgium. There is a small players in APAC, named Japan Polychem Corporation, has a plant in Japan, with the technology from DuPont, and build by DuPont and Mitsubishi. SK Global Chemical, Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, Honeywell, etc. are the key suppliers in the global EAA copolymer market. Top 3 took up more than 85% of the global market in 2019. SK Global Chemical, Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global EAA Copolymer Market In 2020, the global EAA Copolymer market size was US$ 377.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 556.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027. Global EAA Copolymer Scope and Market Size EAA Copolymer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EAA Copolymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the EAA Copolymer market is segmented into Extrusion Grade EAA Copolymer Injection Grade EAA Copolymer
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-eaa-copolymer-2021-2027-609
Segment by Application, the EAA Copolymer market is segmented into Packaging Powder Coating Hot Melt Adhesive Water-based Solvent Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and EAA Copolymer Market Share Analysis EAA Copolymer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, EAA Copolymer product introduction, recent developments, EAA Copolymer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include: SK Global Chemical Dow ExxonMobil Chemical Honeywell
Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-eaa-copolymer-2021-2027-609
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 EAA Copolymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EAA Copolymer Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Extrusion Grade EAA Copolymer
1.2.3 Injection Grade EAA Copolymer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EAA Copolymer Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Powder Coating
1.3.4 Hot Melt Adhesive
1.3.5 Water-based Solvent
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global EAA Copolymer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global EAA Copolymer Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global EAA Copolymer Sales 2016-2027
2.2 EAA Copolymer Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 EAA Copolymer Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global EAA Copolymer Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global EAA Copolymer Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global EAA Copolymer Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 EAA Copolymer Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global EAA Copolymer Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global EAA Copolymer Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global EAA Copolymer Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global EAA Copolymer by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top EAA Copolymer Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global EAA Copolymer
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Email: help@grandresearchstore.com
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Parth
GRS
+91 8087042414
email us here