Water Filter Jug Makret to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% Through 2027 | Aqua Optima, AQUAPHOR, Brita, BWT Holding GmBH

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global water filter jug market is estimated to surpass US$ 883.0 million by the end of 2027 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Major players operating in the global water filter jug market include Aqua Optima, AQUAPHOR, Brita, BWT Holding GmBH, Mitsubishi Chemical Cleansui Corporation, Culligan, Dafi filters, Electrolux, KENT RO SYSTEMS LTD, Life Straw, Ningbo Qingqing Environmental Protection Electrical Co., Ltd., PHILIPS, PUR, Seychelle Water Filtration, and Sharp Corporation.

Key Trends

Due to rising demand for home-based water filtration devices, Europe accounted for a large market share in 2020. In France, for example, almost 13% of the population purifies their drinking water at home. Every year, between 750,000 and 1 million jugs are sold in the United States. Furthermore, according to a survey done by the Water Information Centre (C.I.EAU) in January 2016, over 16% of French consumers use water filter jugs.

Global Water Filter Jug Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The shutting down of offices and other commercial places by the government during pandemic has lowered the demand for water filter jugs from the commercial sector. The lockdowns imposed across the globe have also impacted the travelling and outdoor activities such as camping and trekking, which are one of the major driving factors for water filter jugs market.

