Secure Logistics Market Size ($75.64Bn by 2028) Impelled by Cash Management (7% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The secure logistics market size to reach $75.64 billion by 2028 from $47.25 billion in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028; while the cash management segment to grow at 7.5% CAGR to reach $43.73 billion by 2028 and mobile segment to grow at 8.6% CAGR to reach $41.07 billion by 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 45.22 billion in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 75.64 billion by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 164 No. Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 86 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Type, and Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Secure Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Allied Universal., BRINK'S INCORPORATED, G4S Limited, GardaWorld, SECURE LOGISTICS LLC., Parkmatic, Prosegur., SERCO GROUP PLC, Securitas AB., and SIS LIMITED are a few key players profiled in the global secure logistics market. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In June 2021, Loomis AB entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets and liabilities of SecurePost AG (SecurePost), a subsidiary of Die Schweizerische Post AG, through its wholly owned subsidiary Loomis Schweiz AG (Loomis Switzerland) (Swiss Post Group). All applicable customer contracts, staff, and operational assets are included in the transaction scope.

Security operations and logistics are generally intended to make the secure management and movement of people, commodities and services, information, and other resources between a point of origin and its final destination easier. These similar techniques can be used in fixed locations in some cases. The procedure necessitates the employment of advanced technology and software. Cash management is benefiting from secure logistics. Physical cash transit from one location to another is also a part of the cash logistics process. It offers a variety of services, such as secure cash services, guarded cash transportation, bank ATM services, valuables transportation, and management services.

The adoption of predictive analytics has become vital in a logistics business, where time and resources can make or break a company's bottom line. Businesses across the supply chain are now required to easily respond to shipment patterns, predict consumers' buying behaviors, offer on-time deliveries via the most efficient routes available, and eliminate the risks of inventory errors and miscalculations. Further, companies can now examine and analyze machine behavior patterns, which allows them to spot irregularities. Organizations have control over the behavioral changes that prevent devices from working properly. This means that businesses can utilize predictive analysis to better notice and respond to events such as weather fluctuations. In addition, predictive analytics is critical for maintaining a demand-supply balance. Shippers can effectively compile reports on consumption and forecast demand using historical data and existing models. This helps to speed up delivery and cut down on waste. Therefore, the increasing use of big data and predictive analytics is expected to fuel the growth of the global secure logistics market.

The rising global money circulation is driving the secure logistics industry. The demand for secure cash transportation and management services has increased as corporate and institutional security concerns have grown. Key secure logistics industry participants have been increasingly employing innovative technologies in the logistics business to protect the safety and security of cash-in-transit vehicles. Cash pick-up and delivery, intercity bulk cash transfer, and ATM cash management are all in high demand. Furthermore, the growth of the secure logistics market is attributed to the increasing digital payments and growing popularity of electronic and mobile payment methods across the world. Recent advancements in international logistics are projected to enhance the demand for safe logistics in financial institutions by increasing the number of transactions at point of sale (POS) and withdrawal activity at ATMs, particularly in emerging market rural markets. According to 72% of account holders, increased urbanization and access to technology would increase the amount of POS transactions and ATM withdrawals in 2019. The requirement for secure travel in financial institutions is essential on a global scale. The growing use of mobile payments and online banking, on the other hand, hinders the market growth.

Growing Proliferation of ATMs:

Banks are focused on enhancing branchless banking by launching e-lobbies specifically designed to increase customer service and transaction simplicity. Through the use of cash recyclers, cash dispensers, and multi-functioning kiosks, banks may provide consumers with all financial transactions, information, and solutions 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Banks use e-lobbies to provide self-service banking services such as cash withdrawals, cash deposits, card-to-card transfers, passbook printing, NEFT, SMS alerts, and other banking services without the assistance of the bank's physical employees.

With the changing dynamics of digital payments, ATMs, which have become a common sight in almost every town, are proving unable to meet the needs of digitally informed clients. To improve client experience, e-lobbies and cash recyclers have been introduced, and these services have proven to be incredibly beneficial. Manufacturers of ATM equipment are focusing more on product innovation and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies as market awareness grows. Self-service ATMs are an example of a game-changing technology that combines several functions into a single device. These ATMs are a one-stop shop for tasks like cash deposit, withdrawal, check deposit, coin dispense, internet banking, other banking products and services like credit cards and loans, opening and changing bank accounts, and video-assisted remote teller options, allowing the bank to move closer to branch automation. This factor is heavily boosting the secure logistics market growth, which is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Secure Logistics Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the secure logistics market is bifurcated into static and mobile. In 2020, the static segment accounted for a larger share in the market.

