Japanese Anime Z sculptures sold by NFT format, Blind Box will be Launched on Binance NFT Market Place on Nov. 26th

Mazinger Z Collection-worthy sculptures with Original Author Patent Authorized, sold by NFT format, will be sold on "Binance NFT Market Place" on November 26.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 50th anniversary of the century classic- Mazinger Z Collection-worthy sculptures with Original Author Patent Authorized, sold by NFT format - authorized by the Japanese animation master Gou Nagai will be sold globally on "Binance NFT Market Place" on November 26. With tens of thousands of contents, there are exclusive prizes in the blind box!
ACG Space, led by the famous Taiwanese cultural and creative team Norikaoda International, is committed to providing animation players with the most classic genuine animation NFT. Their vision is to combine the anime classics on blockchain with offline statue to create a new level of collection- "MazingerZ-INFINITY" is ACG Space's flagship model this year. The physical statue is created by Taiwan Feiyao Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd. and Norikaoda International Co., Ltd..
According to the team, the NFT series includes a total of seventeen series of NFTs, including a variety of classic armored pictures of Mazinger Z & Great Mazinger, displayed by well-known mechanical beast battle damage pictures, dynamic pictures, and movies. The physical collection of statues includes: one collection of a statue, a group of posture replacement parts, flame light and shadow LED special effects lights and authorized certification cards.
The founder of ACG Space said that the collection value that anime fans have always pursued lies in scarcity and classicity. The current "MazingerZ-INFINITY" is only the initial version, the purpose is to gather the collectors! GameFi will be launched in the future, and the NFT owned by users will become more and more precious. ACG Space will create a unique animation meta-universe for users.
