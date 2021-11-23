Flake Graphite Market Poised to Grow at Highest Revenue Till 2027 | GrafTech International Ltd., Mason Graphite Inc

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flake graphite comes in three varieties, all of which are made out of naturally occurring graphite. Crystalline vein graphite, amorphous graphite, and flake graphite are the three varieties. They all have unique physical properties that make them suitable for a variety of applications, and they are also used as a renewable energy source. These materials can be blended to make new goods, but the pure form should be avoided because it is usually exceedingly brittle and might break, causing serious harm or even death. Flake graphite is often made up of finely crushed clay fragments that solidify into microscopic flakes. These flakes are cut into ovals, hexagons, or squares, then dried and moulded into sheets of various thicknesses. A piece of high-quality flake graphite will be rather hard, with little tumbling and breaking. Some types of flake graphite have an extremely high hardness, making them ideal for industrial uses in places like shipyards, chemical factories, and power plants.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global flake graphite market include Syrah Resources Limited, Qingdao Guangxing Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., BTR New Energy Material Ltd, SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

The key factor driving the growth of the global flake graphite market is the increasing expansion of iron and steel production facilities around the world. According to the World Steel Association, global steel production is expected to reach 1877.5 million tonnes in 2020. Furthermore, the growing use of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries in a variety of industries is expected to propel the worldwide flake graphite market forward.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic presented several challenging industry arenas for the graphite market by slowing down the requirements from the key end-user sectors, such as automotive, metallurgy, and electronics, mainly owing to the lockdown measures imposed during the pandemic. Moreover, the production factories of electronic parts also closed down owing to the unavailability of the labor force and logistics lockdown across the globe.

Key Takeaways:

• The global flake graphite market accounted for around 2892 kilo metric tons in the year 2020, and at a CAGR of 5% is projected to increase from 2021-2026, owing to the increasing prevalence of iron and steel factories in the world, along with several strategies taken by the key market players. For instance, in June 2019, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd announced that it has decided to acquire COBEX HoldCo GmbH, a producer of graphite and carbon products.

• Due to the increasing prevalence of iron and steel production facilities in emerging countries such as India, Asia Pacific is likely to hold a significant proportion of the worldwide flake graphite market. India, for example, has more than 650 micro steel factories, according to the Indian Steel Association. Steel facilities that are integrated or larger handle everything in modern processes including shape, rolling, and steel production.

• Because of the increasing presence of important industry players in the region, the global flake graphite market is expected to grow rapidly in North America. For example, Westwater Resources Inc. reached an agreement with a globally known corporation in September 2019 to obtain natural flake graphite for its proposed advanced battery materials manufacturing facility.

Why This Report is Useful? It helps:

1. The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with Flake Graphite market estimation and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2018 and 2026

2. Assess the Flake Graphite production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

3. Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global Flake Graphite Market will be provided in the report

4. Insights from this report will allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions with respect to their future product launch, technology upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

