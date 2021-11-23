Global Boat Building And Repairing Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Boat Building And Repairing Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company's Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the boat building and repairing market is expected to grow from $41.09 billion in 2020 to $43.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $57.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of market growth in the forecast period.

The boat building and repairing market consists of sales of boats and boat building and repairing services and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate shipyards or boatyards. Shipyards and boatyards are fixed facilities with drydocks and fabrication equipment capable of building boats, including dinghies, hovercrafts, motorboats, rowboats, yachts, sailboats and inflatable rubber boats.

Boat building companies are increasingly using 3D printing technology in the manufacture of boats. 3D printing involves the building of three-dimensional objects using a digital model by laying successive layers of material. 3D printing provides boat manufacturers with advantages such as adjustability, cost reduction and convenience. Manufacturing companies are focusing on new products especially for fishing and water sports. Many high-end yachts are already using 3D printed parts. For instance, in the USA, the UMaine (University of Maine) team built the largest 3D printed boat using the largest prototype polymer 3D printer.

By Type: Boat Building, Boat Repairing

By Geography: The global boat building and repairing global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American boat building and repairing market accounts for the largest share in the global boat building and repairing market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Boat Building And Repairing Market Organizations Covered: Brunswick Corporation, Riviera, Holyhead Boatyard Ltd, Ancasta International Boat Sales Ltd, Survitec Survival Craft Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

