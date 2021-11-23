Trailer Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2025

Trailer Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Trailer Global Market Report

According to the new market research report ‘Trailer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the trailer market is expected to grow from $51.41 billion in 2020 to $53.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $79.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. The global population is growing and is expected to reach about 10 billion by 2050, indirectly driving the trailers market.

The trailers market consists of sales of trailers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture trailers which are used for the transportation of goods and materials. The trailers industry includes establishments that manufacture trailers such as dry vans, refrigerated trailers, tank trailers, flatbed trailers, lowboy trailers and other trailers.

Trends In The Global Trailer Market

Automation and sensor technology are increasingly being used in the trailers industry to increase the efficiencies of dump trailers. The automation technology allows truck drivers to automatically raise and lower the lift axes of dump trailers for easy loading and unloading processes. The sensor technology reduces the chances of overloading the trailer fixed axles and compromising tire wear by using intelligent algorithms. The automation and sensors control systems play a vital role in reducing operational costs for transportation companies. Major industry players such as East Manufacturing Company are offering automatically deployed lift axles and rear suspension dumps in trailers.

Global Trailer Market Segments:

The global trailer market is further segmented:

By Type: Dry Vans, Refrigerated Trailers, Tank Trailers, Flatbed Trailers, Lowboy Trailers, Other Trailers

By End-Use: Paper And Paper Products, Pharma Drugs, Textile Products, Food and Groceries, Agriculture And Farm Products, Chemicals, Petroleum And Petroleum Products, Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts, Metal And Minerals, Commercial Machinery, Other Products

By Geography: The global trailer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific trailer market accounts for the largest share in the global trailer market.

Trailer Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides trailer market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global trailer market, trailer market share, trailer market players, trailer market segments and geographies, trailer market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The trailer market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Trailer Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Trailer Market Organizations Covered: China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG, Wabash National Corporation, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

