Travel Trailer And Camper Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2025

According to the new market research report ‘Travel Trailer And Camper Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the travel trailer and camper market is expected to grow from $88.51 billion in 2020 to $92.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The travel trailer and camper market is expected to reach $139.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%. Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of travel trailer and camper market growth in the forecast period.

The travel trailer and camper market consists of sales of travel trailers and campers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce travel trailers and campers designed to attach to motor vehicles, pick-up coaches (i.e., campers) and caps (i.e., covers) for mounting on pick-up truck and/or produce automobile, utility and light-truck trailers. Travel trailers do not have their own motor but are designed to be towed by a motor unit, such as an automobile or a light truck.

Trends In The Global Travel Trailer And Camper Market

Travel trailer and camper manufacturers are increasingly installing solar panels in travel trailers for the creation of a sustainable environment. A travel trailer traditionally depends on the use of noisy generators for its functioning. Solar panels do not make noise and are ultra-portable, lightweight. Solar panels can be easily mounted on trailers and convert sunlight into power which can be used for functioning of travel trailers. For instance, Renogy, Go Power and Zamp Solar are examples of companies manufacturing solar panels and related systems for travel trailers and campers.

Global Travel Trailer And Camper Market Segments:

The global travel trailer and camper market is further segmented:

By Type: Travel Trailer, Camper

By Application: On Road, Off Road

By Geography: The global travel trailer and camper market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific travel trailer and camper market accounts for the largest share in the global travel trailer and camper market.

Travel Trailer And Camper Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides travel trailer and camper global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global travel trailer and camper market, travel trailer and camper global market share, travel trailer and camper global market players, travel trailer and camper global market segments and geographies, travel trailer and camper global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The travel trailer and camper global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Travel Trailer And Camper Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Travel Trailer And Camper Market Organizations Covered: DethMers Manufacturing company, MasterCraft Boat Company, Jayco, Nu-Wa Industries, Miba Bearings US.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

