Multiple Benefits Of Microbiome-Based Skin Products Is Driving The Microbiome Industry

The Business Research Company’s Microbiome Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The usage of microbiome-based skin products is a driver for the microbiome market. The increased environmental stressors, pollution, and fear of chemicals, is driving consumers towards microbiome-based skincare. The skincare market has embraced distinct approaches, targeting the skin microbiome such as probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics. These products help in anti-aging of skin by improving the quality of skin, accelerating its renewal process, and supporting the shedding of dead skin cells. Microbiome-based cosmetics can also help prevent dandruff, acne, psoriasis, or atopic dermatitis. The multiple benefits of microbiome based cosmetic products is promoting the use of these products.

The global microbiome market size reached a value of nearly $4.98 billion in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to reach $9.06 billion in 2025. The market is expected to reach $15.55 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Companies in the microbiome market are strategically partnering and collaborating with other companies to broaden their product portfolios and expand their microbiome therapeutics business. For instance, in November 2019, Enterome, a France-based leading player in the microbiome market entered into collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Canter (MSK), a US-based research institute to develop cancer immunotherapies from gut microbiome-derived antigens. Also, in 2018, Microbiotica, a leading player in the market entered into a collaboration with Genentech to develop microbiome therapeutics to treat inflammatory bowel disease.

Major players covered in the global microbiome industry are Assembly Biosciences, Enterome Bioscience, Ferring Pharmaceutical, Vedanta BioSciences, Seres Therapeutics.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global microbiome market, accounting for 37.2% share of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the microbiome market will be South America and Africa.

TBRC’s global microbiome market report is segmented by type into fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), microbiome drugs, by application into inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, others, by technology into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics.

Microbiome Market 2021 - By End Use Industry (Human Therapeutics, Human Diagnostics, Agriculture & Environmental, Food & Feed), By Type (Microbial Drugs, Fecal Microbiota Transplantation), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancers, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Diseases) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides microbiome market overview, forecast microbiome market size and growth for the whole market, microbiome market segments, and geographies, microbiome market trends, microbiome market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

