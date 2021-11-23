Stand Mixer Market Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030—Allied Market Research

Stand Mixer Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novel innovations such as multi-attachment,digital scale measure personalization and extensive social media marketing is likely to shape stand mixer market in the coming years. In addition, the market is likely to witness influx of regional players giving stiff competition to the established players.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Stand Mixer Market by Type, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global stand mixer market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $2.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Many new commercial establishments like cafes, hotels, and restaurants are being set up and they require many appliances like stand mixers to efficiently perform their daily operations. This emergence of new commercial establishments is leading to an increase in the purchase of stand mixers. Many entrepreneurs are setting up new cafes and restaurants as a way to convert their passion or hobbies in to livelihoods. Similarly, many hotels are also being set up, or large chains of hotels are expanding their businesses into new locations. As such establishments require constant cooking operations that need to be quick, they use stand mixers and other types of appliances in order to increase operational efficiencies and reduce waiting time. Expansion of hospitality industry is likely to positively impact market growth of the global stand mixer market in the upcoming years

There are a few kitchen appliances that can perform the same functionalities as a stand mixer, but may have additional features or are cost effective than stand mixers. These alternatives to stand mixers are hampering the market. Hand mixers are motorized mixers that are small, so that they can be held in the hand. They are much cost effective than stand mixers, while having the same functionality as a stand mixer. Another appliance that is comparable to a stand mixer is a food processor. Food processors can not only mix dough and batter almost as good as stand mixer, but they can also perform many other functionalities such as cutting, chopping, blending, mincing, to name a few, which a stand mixer may or may not be able to do. These appliances are very well known and can work as a viable alternative to stand mixers, hence they pose a risk to the stand mixer market.

The stand mixer market was impacted slightly positively during the pandemic. The loss of supply chains and distribution channels in the initial months of the pandemic had caused small losses for the market, however these losses were recovered in the later phases. During the lockdowns, people started indulging in their hobbies of baking and cooking. A large number of people were engaging in online food trends and making new dishes for themselves as well as their families. As a result, the market have witnessed positive growth in the later half of the year 2020.

The global stand mixer market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into tilt head mixers and bowl lift mixers. Based on end user the global market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Based on distribution channel the global market is studied across hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, and online channels. The global stand mixer market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the tilt head stand mixer leads in terms of market share, however, the bowl lift mixer is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Stand mixers are most commonly used for residential purposes and the commercial use of stand mixers is slowly increasing.

Majority of the stand mixers are being purchased from hypermarkets/supermarkets. The sale of stand mixers is poised to grow in the future.

Europe is the largest region in terms of stand mixer usage followed by North America. Asia-Pacific region will grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the major players profiled for in the stand mixer market analysis include Bosch, Breville Group Limited, De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands, Panasonic, SMEG S.p.A., Whirlpool corporation, and Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Hobart, Hamilton Beach, Cuisinart, Conair Corporation, Spar Mixers, and Sencor.

