Global Motor Home Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

According to the new market research report ‘Motor Home Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the motor home market is expected to grow from $144.08 billion in 2020 to $150.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The motor home market is expected to reach $201.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The motor home market consists of sales of motor homes and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor homes on purchased chassis and/or produce conversion vans on an assembly line basis. Motor homes are units where the motor and the living quarters are integrated in the same unit.

Trends In The Global Motor Home Market

One of the most significant trends in the motor homes manufacturing industry is the upcoming solar powered motor homes, which are basically electric motorhomes powered by solar panels and a battery pack. Dethleffs unveiled the e-home, a motorhome powered by solar panels and a battery pack. The company claims that it enables a range of 100 miles and it can support both DC fast-charging and level 2 electric vehicle charging.

Global Motor Home Market Segments:

The global motor home market is further segmented:

By Type: Self-Contained Motor Homes Assembling, Van And Minivan Conversions

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global motor home market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific motor home market accounts for the largest share in the motor home global market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Motor Home Market Organizations Covered: Forest River, REV Group, Keystone RV, Jayco, Thor Industries.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

