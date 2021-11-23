Customers Adopting Natural Gas For Vehicles Is Benefitting The Natural Gas Distribution Market

Natural Gas Distribution Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Natural Gas Distribution Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for automotive natural gas vehicles is anticipated to boost the revenue for the natural gas distribution market over the upcoming years. The surge in production of passenger and commercial vehicles generates huge demand for natural gas vehicles as the transportation sector across the world is adopting natural gas for vehicles. Conventional fuels, such as diesel and petrol are causing pollution and emitting greenhouse gas emissions on a large scale. For example, CNG costs about 50% less than petrol and emits up to 90% fewer emissions than petrol. The increase in demand for natural gas vehicles will drive the natural gas distribution market.

The global natural gas distribution market size reached a value of nearly $466.18 billion in 2020, having at a declining compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to reach $758.91 billion in 2025. The global natural gas distribution market is expected to reach $1,057.56 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global natural gas distribution market, accounting for 28.7% of the total in 2020. It was followed by eastern Europe, North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the natural gas distribution natural gas distribution market will be Africa, and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.7% and 13.6% respectively. These will be followed by the South America, and the Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.1% and 10.1% respectively, during 2020-2025.

Natural gas distribution companies are using advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) technology to better monitor and maintain assets and infrastructure. AMI is an integrated system of smart meters, communication systems and data management systems. AMI improves meter reading, cuts incremental costs and reduces the need for estimated billing. It also helps to obtain real-time insights and analysis on the entire distribution network to detect corrosion and leaks. As part of its AMI deployment program, British Gas has installed smart gas meters in the UK and plans to install them in every home and small business by 2020. This target date has since been extended to the end of June 2025. For instance, some of the major companies in the US using AMI technology include SoCalGas, PG&E, SDG&E, Con Edison, and Baltimore Gas & Electric.



Major players covered in the global natural gas distribution industry are PJSC Gazprom, Uniper SE, Naturgy Energy Group S.A., Centrica plc, Engie S.A.

TBRC’s global natural gas distribution market report is segmented by type into industrial and commercial natural gas distribution, household natural gas distribution, by type of operator into public operator, private operator.

The natural gas distribution market is also segmented by type of operator into private operator, and public operator. The private operator market was the largest segment of the natural gas distribution market segmented by type of operator, accounting for 72.6% of the total in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2020-2025.

Natural Gas Distribution Market 2021 - By Type (Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution, Household Natural Gas Distribution), By Type of Operator (Public Operator, Private Operator) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides natural gas distribution global market overview, forecast natural gas distribution global market size and growth for the whole market, natural gas distribution global market segments, and geographies, natural gas distribution global market trends, natural gas distribution global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and natural gas distribution market shares.

