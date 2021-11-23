PET bottles market is projected to reach 697.72 Bn Units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.87%

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PET bottles have revolutionised the way soft drinks are produced and sold. PET is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and cost-effective plastics. It can be utilised in a variety of applications, including high-volume shipping, flexible packaging, food packaging, dental, automotive, and industrial applications. PET's high volume production as a packaging material has allowed producers to adopt a consistent manufacturing method to generate a consistent, high-quality product. PET has the capacity to maintain dimensional stability at room temperature, allowing it to be used in a variety of applications.

The global PET bottles market is projected to reach 697.72 Billion Units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period.

During the projected period, the worldwide PET bottles market is expected to rise due to rising demand from the food and beverage industry. With increased urbanisation and a greater preference for convenience foods, the food and beverage business has grown tremendously over the years. According to India's Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the food and beverage industry is predicted to grow to $1.42 trillion by 2025, up from $369 billion in 2017. According to the Food & Drink Federation (FDF), total manufactured food and drink sales in the United Kingdom exceeded US$ 90 billion in 2018. The largest end-use industry for PET packaging bottles is the food and beverage industry. Ketchup, cola, sodas, sauce, syrups, juice, fruit concentrates, and other goods are packaged in these bottles. As a result, these factors are projected to propel the PET bottles market forward over the forecast period. Furthermore, over the forecast period, continual technical improvements in PET packaging are expected to enhance the worldwide PET bottles market growth.

Over the projection period, however, variations in raw material prices and environmental concerns about the usage of plastics are projected to stymie the global PED bottles market's expansion. In the near future, the introduction of eco-friendly and recycled PET bottles could create attractive growth prospects in the global PET bottles market. Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global PET bottles market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand from Japan, China, and India. Furthermore, North America is expected to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period, owing to high growth of pharmaceutical sector where PET bottles are used for the packaging of medicines.

Key companies involved in the global PET bottles market are Alpha Packaging, Cospack America Corporation, CKS Packaging Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Bericap GmbH & Co. KG, Alpack Plastic Packaging, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Berry Global Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Amcor Ltd., and Comar LLC.

For instance, in December 2019, Gerresheimer AG inaugurated a new plant for the production of pharmaceutical primary plastic packaging in Changzhou, China

Detailed Segmentation:

Global PET Bottles Market, By Product Type:

Beverages

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Packaged Water

Fruit Juice

Others

Personal Care Products

Household Care Products

Others (Medicines, Salads, Dressings, and others)

Global PET Bottles Market, By Geography:

North America

U.S.

