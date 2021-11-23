Interactive And Innovative Campaigns Are Boosting And Diversifying The Out-of-Home Advertising Market

Out-Of-Home Advertising Market 2021 Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Out-of-Home Advertising Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing digital out of home advertising will drive the out of home advertising market in the forecast period. The digital OOH is growing rapidly owing to several factors, including cost effectiveness, and high efficacy. Digital OOH helps in creating interactive and innovative campaigns. Besides, brands are increasingly looking to diversify their advertising expenditure through innovative omni-channel advertising strategies. Growth in digital OOH will drive the market for OOH, going forward.

The global out-of-home advertising market size reached a value of nearly $23.36 billion in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to reach $33.54 billion in 2025. The global out-of-home advertising market is expected to reach $41.59 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Advertising agencies are rapidly shifting towards digitalization services. With the emergence of advanced technologies, advertising agencies are focusing on digitizing more OOH spaces that can cater to consumers’ needs. DOOH provides flexibility to add data feeds, relevant messaging, interactive and engaging brand information to audience with high accessibility and effectiveness. DOOH advertisements are widely used in the sports, retail, transportation, and hospitality industries. Major OOH advertising service providers offering content on digital platforms include Daktronics Inc., JCDecaux and IPONWEB offering digital OOH platforms.

Major players covered in the global out-of-home advertising industry are JCDecaux SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Holding Ltd., Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global out-of-home advertising market, accounting for 46.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the out-of-home advertising market will be Eastern Europe and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.1% and 11.7% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.4% and 9.8% respectively, during 2020-2025.

TBRC’s global out-of-home advertising market report is segmented by type into billboard, transport, street furniture, transit displays, others, by platform into static, digital, by application into food and beverage industry, vehicle industry, health and medical industry, commercial and personal services, consumer goods, others.

Out-of-Home Advertising Market 2021 - By Type (Billboard, Transport, Street Furniture, Transit), By Platform (Static, Digital), By End-User Industry (Vehicle Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Commercial and Personal Services, Consumer Goods, Health and Medical Industry) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides out-of-home advertising market overview, forecast out-of-home advertising market size and growth for the whole market, out-of-home advertising market segments, and geographies, out-of-home advertising market trends, out-of-home advertising market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

