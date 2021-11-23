Video Streaming Software Market Size Projected to Reach USD 10.19 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Video Streaming Software Market Size – USD 3.95 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Digitalized workplaces.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for Video Streaming Software can be the rise of a need for transcoding to deliver videos to a large number of end-users, which is the process of conversion from one digital encoding format to another, such as for movie data files.

The Video Streaming Software market is expected to grow from USD 3.95 Billion in 2020 to USD 10.19 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The growth of mobile and broadband services, increase in data traffic, increase of video streaming in industries, majorly for video training purposes and the rise of a need for transcoding to deliver videos to a large number of end-users are some of the driving factors of the market. Some other factors contributing to the growth of Video Streaming Software market are the emergence of optimized network bandwidth, extensive adoption in SMEs, high growth in the education sector and increased use of AI and video analytics to understand customer behavior.

Network connectivity and technical difficulties involved in streaming, content creation expenses and security concerns regarding video content may restrain the growth of the video streaming software market.

Key players within Video Streaming Software market are Brightcove, Inc. (Boston, US), Haivision, Inc. (Montreal, Canada), IBM Corporation (New York, US), Kaltura, Inc. (New York, US), Kollective Technology, Inc. (Bend, US), Ooyala, Inc. (Santa Clara, US), Panopto (Pittsburgh, US), Polycom, Inc. (San Jose, US), Qumu Corporation (Minneapolis, US), Sonic Foundry, Inc. (Madison, US), VBrick (Herndon, US), and Wowza Media Systems, LLC (Colorado, US)

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1117

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Video Streaming Software market is segmented by deployment type into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is speculated to witness the highest growth of approx. CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, due to the demand for decreasing costs of equipment and the growth in cloud data adaptation.

• The video streaming software market is segmented by component into solutions and services. Transcoding and processing segment in solution is expected to witness highest growth CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of cloud-based transcoding solutions, which can convert any type of uploaded video into various formats so that customers can receive high-quality videos.

• The video streaming software market is segmented by vertical into live streaming and video on demand streaming broadcasters, operators, and media, BFSI, education, healthcare, government, and others. Education segment is expected to witness highest growth CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period since schools and colleges are extensively adopting video contents as a source of providing knowledge and learning.

• The Video Streaming Software Market is segmented geographically into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Since then, APAC has started adopting Video Streaming Software across multiple verticals, and rapid economic growth is expected to witness the highest growth in its CAGR 13.6% during the forecast period.

• Key players within Video Streaming Software market are Brightcove, Inc. (Boston, US), Haivision, Inc. (Montreal, Canada), IBM Corporation (New York, US), Kaltura, Inc. (New York, US), Kollective Technology, Inc. (Bend, US), Ooyala, Inc. (Santa Clara, US), Panopto (Pittsburgh, US), Polycom, Inc. (San Jose, US), Qumu Corporation (Minneapolis, US), Sonic Foundry, Inc. (Madison, US), VBrick (Herndon, US), and Wowza Media Systems, LLC (Colorado, US)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1117

Segments covered in the report:

Video Streaming Software Market by deployment type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Video Streaming Software Market by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• Solutions

o Transcoding and processing

o Video management

o Video delivery and distribution

o Video analytics

o Video security

o Others

• Services

o Professional services

o Managed services

Video Streaming Software Market, by verticals (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• Broadcasters, operators, and media

• BFSI

• Education

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

To read more about the report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/video-streaming-software-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/magneto-resistive-ram-random-access-memory-mram-market

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-phone-insurance-ecosystem-market

Video Editing Software Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/video-editing-software-market

Insurance Agency Software Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/insurance-agency-software-market

Fiber Optics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fiber-optics-market