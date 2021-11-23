Expansion of 123swap and announcement of integration with Fantom Blockchain

Fantom and 123swap make a huge announcement that 123swap's uniquely designed framework, which is non-custodial, cross-chain, and decentralized, is now integrating with Fantom blockchain.

/EIN News/ -- Lithuania, Vilnius , Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantom and 123swap make a huge announcement that 123swap's uniquely designed framework, which is non-custodial, cross-chain, and decentralized, is now integrating with Fantom blockchain.

123swap platform is growing with tremendous speed as it adds 1-2 blockchains every week; there is a considerable addition. We are the rapidly increasing multi-chain DeFi which is still in its initial stages. We recently completed our seed round, and now we are in our private sale, which is going very well, and we have a few seats left!

123swap platform has a distinctively decentralized, non-custodial, highly innovative cross-chain framework, and now this platform has made a colossal collaboration with the Fantom blockchain, which provides a beyond comparison ecosystem of essential projects essential applications. The cooperation of these two industries will power up the future of DeFi with the development of a uniquely decentralized cross-chain app.

Next step for 123swap

Every week there is a new addition of 1-2 blockchains into the 123swap platform, which provides a considerable range of DeFi solutions to its customers. 123swap is the fastest-growing DeFi cross-chain. Currently, 123swap is in making an addition of some blockchains, including Polygon, Fantom, Moonriver, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, and Ethereum. There will be newer blockchains in the future, such as Harmony one, Cardano, Gate chain, Okex chain, Shiden Network, Solana, KCC chain, and Eco chain.

Besides, A seed funding round reportedly raised $210k for 123swap, an all-in-one cross-chain platform. 123swap was financed by a variety of angel investors, including Becker Venture Capital and Steven Becker, as well as other significant investors, including Polygon (Matic) Technology and other enterprises, VCs, and others.

Working of 123swap

The platform uses smart contracts, which helps in speeding up and automating the process of swap. Intelligent contracts can rapidly and easily promote Decentralized finance management. The interface of 123swap is easy to use and convenient for its users. The framework of 123swap is currently supporting many blockchains such as Fantom (FTM), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), and Moonriver (MOVR) blockchains. 123swap platform is the most advanced cross-chain solution across the world. The private sales are still doing on the 123swap platform.

About Fantom

Fantom platform is a scalable, high-performing, and secure smart contract. It is designed to give high performance and control the limitations of previous generation blockchain platforms. Fantom is a decentralized, open-source, and permissionless platform. Fantom's aBFT consensus mechanism is revolutionary and allows the platform to be the cheapest and fastest blockchain compared to older technologies. Fantom is a highly secure platform.

About 123swap

The 123swap platform perfectly swaps the different crypto assets between peers and makes an ideal ecosystem of decentralized finance. We provide exchanges that are easy, convenient, and transparent. The goal of 123swap is to make trading of crypto assets simple with the reduction of slippage. Without any intermediary source, the platform provides choices for management and investment.

The platform's purpose is to establish a next-generation financial ecosystem by empowering blockchain technology. It is also working to increase the usage of different cryptocurrencies, which are required for purchase and payment methods across the finance industry.

The 123swap platform allows direct trading with the help of a mechanism of cross-chain value exchange on a peer-to-peer basis across any chain.

