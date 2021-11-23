Coastal Surveillance Market Study Report Based on Trends , Top Key Vendor , Share , Future Growth And Outlook Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Coastal Surveillance Market Size – USD 33.70 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coastal surveillance market size is expected to reach USD 43.19 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rise in asymmetric engagement, advancements in technologies, and increasing focus on coastline security across various countries. Asymmetric threats are a major concern for coastal security, including offshore asset protection. A significant portion of global critical infrastructure such as oil wells, pipeline loading arms, floating LNG platforms, and drilling rigs are located offshore.

Coastal surveillance systems, through geospatial analytics, assist in detecting asymmetric threats by deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to execute real-time data analysis to prevent any such engagements, thereby preventing substantial monetary losses. Also, coastal surveillance systems are capable of tracking and recording any illegal activity and identifying the mothership, and the recorded radar image can be produced in a court of law.

Coastal surveillance systems are essential to deliver real-time information about coastal area activities to coast guards. Coastal surveillance systems offer complete control over a coastline area by delivering precise recognition, tracing, and identification of high-speed and small targets that may enter an under-surveillance coastal zone. Coastal surveillance systems assure total shore-based situational awareness, thus avoiding illegal occurrences and activities while safeguarding marine life, environment, and critical infrastructures from any kind of intrusion.

Coastal surveillance market in North America contributed largest revenue share to the global market in 2020, due to growing deployment of advanced coastal surveillance systems to provide improved safety to coastal operations and presence of leading costal surveillance solution providers in countries in the region. In addition, presence of the longest coastline line in Canada is supporting demand for coastal surveillance in the region.

Scope of the report : Coastal Surveillance Market

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 – 2028 . All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Key Companies in the Coastal Surveillance Market include:

Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT UK, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas SA, Terma A/S, Frequentis AG, Konsberg Gruppen, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, and FLIR Systems.

Research Methodology

The Coastal Surveillance Market report is created using primary and secondary research. Primary research involves collection of first-hand information from the industry players by our team. Secondary research involves collection of information from various paid and unpaid sources which is backed by industry experts and analysts.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Scale Coastal Surveillance

Moderate Scale Coastal Surveillance

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Maritime Monitoring

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

Search & Rescue

Electronic Warfare

Others

Global Coastal Surveillance Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Coastal Surveillance Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

