Parking Management Market Study Report Based on Analysis, Share , Top Key Vendor , Future Growth And Outlook By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Parking Management Market Size – USD 3.77 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global parking management market size reached USD 3.77 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas is expected to drive global parking management market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising number of vehicles globally is expected to propel growth of the global parking management market revenue going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based services is expected to boost global parking management market growth.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Parking Management Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2028, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Parking Management Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.

To Know More About Parking Management Market Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/650

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of parking management solutions by end-users is expected to boost this segment's revenue growth.

The support & maintenance segment is expected to account for higher revenue share over the forecast period due to rising partnership among parking management solution providers and support & maintenance service providers to boost the agility of parking management solutions.

Increasing demand for revenue management solutions is expected to drive revenue growth of the global parking management market to a significant extent during the forecast period.

The on-premises segment is expected to account for higher revenue share over the forecast period due to rising deployment of on-premises parking management solutions by end-users.

Scope of the report : Parking Management Market

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 – 2028 . All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Key Companies in the Parking Management Market include:

Amano Corporation, Siemens AG, Conduent Inc., T2 Systems, Inc., APCOA Parking AG, IPS Group, Inc., FlashParking, Inc., Q-Free ASA, ParkMobile USA, Inc., and Cleverciti Systems GmbH

Browse complete Parking Management Market report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/parking-management-market

Research Methodology

The Parking Management Market report is created using primary and secondary research. Primary research involves collection of first-hand information from the industry players by our team. Secondary research involves collection of information from various paid and unpaid sources which is backed by industry experts and analysts.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Parking Management Market Size, Growth, and Forecast

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Research Methodology

Parking Management Market Segmentation

Parking Management Market Country and Regional Analysis

Parking Management Market , by Country

Parking Management Market , by region

Key Objectives of the Parking Management Market Report:

Examine the size of the global Parking Management Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Parking Management Market .

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Parking Management Market .

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/650

Emergen Research has segmented the global parking management market on the basis of services, solutions, parking site, end-use :

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Support & Maintenance

System Integration

Consulting

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security & Surveillance

Valet Parking

Parking Reservation

Revenue Management

Access Control

Others

Parking Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Off-street

On-street

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Transportation

Government

Global Parking Management Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Parking Management Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/650

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Report:

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Parking Management Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Parking Management Market

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Parking Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Parking Management Market By Offering Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Parking Management Market By Service Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Parking Management Market By Solution Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Parking Management Market By Deployment Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion

Chapter 9. Parking Management Market By Parking Site Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Low-Cost Satellite Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/low-cost-satellite-market

Affective Computing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/affective-computing-market

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market

Endpoint Protection Platforms Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/endpoint-protection-platforms-market

Operational Database Management Market@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operational-database-management-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.