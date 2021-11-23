Electrochromic Glass Market to rise at CAGR of 10.92% through 2025 | Diamond Glass, Gentex, PPG Industries, View, Inc.

Electrochromic glass market to witness strong growth in Asia Pacific region” — Coherent Market Insights

The ""Global Electrochromic Glass market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Electrochromic Glass market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations.

A transparent or switchable electrochromic glass is a type of glass with its color-changing depending on the intensity of light that passes through it. In simple terms, the glass alters from opaque to transparent and vice versa, reflecting light either through it or blocking some particular wavelengths of light. In most cases, this type of glass has very high scratch resistance, excellent energy efficiency, and great visual clarity. Electrochromic glass is also used in industrial applications such as CCTV camera windows and doors because it has a high resistance to abrasion.

The global electrochromic glass market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.92% over the forecast period

Major Key players in this Market:

Chromogenics AB, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries Corporation, Econtrol-Glas GmbH & Co. KG, Magna Mirrors Holding GmbH, Gentex Corporation , Ravenbrick Llc, PPG Industries, View, Inc., Sage Electrochromics, Inc., and Diamond Glass.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of such glass in sun roofs, windows, and displays is driving growth of the electrochromic glass market. Moreover, this glass is widely used to save energy consumption of the building by 8%. This saves and lowers the electricity bill as the energy use of the building is reduced.

Continuous launch of the innovative product by key players to cater to growing demand is fostering growth of the market. For instance, in March 2021, Eyrise has launched instant privacy glass for public and commercial venues to provide secure working and social environments that maximize natural daylight. It is fully transparent dynamic liquid crystal glass partitions that can be switched on demand to create a private space.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

Key Takeaways:

The electrochromic glass market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for such glass from the transportation sector aerospace, and automotive for the creation of the window.

The Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing investment in architectural development in the region. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, in the Union Budget 2021, Rs. 9,000 crore (US$ 1.24 billion) has been allocated to create and augment telecom infrastructure in the country. Also, the Budget 2021 allocated Rs. 42,824 crore (US$ 5.88 billion) for the energy sector. Through the budget, the government announced Rs. 305,984 crore (over five years) for a revamped, reforms-based, and result-linked new power distribution sector scheme.

