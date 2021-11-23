Digestive Health Products Market Size, Growth, Trends, Leading Companies, Industry Demand and Opportunity 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digestive Health Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global digestive health products market reached a value of US$ 40.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digestive-health-products-market/requestsample

Digestive health products refer to supplements that enhance the absorption and digestion of nutrients by maintaining optimum levels of acid in the stomach. They are an excellent source of omega-3 and other fatty acids, soluble and insoluble fiber, and contain functional, fortified and nutritional compounds, such as probiotics, prebiotics, carotenoids and enzymes.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global digestive health products market is primarily driven by the growing health-consciousness among individuals. Due to this, they are now increasingly opting for more nutritional diets, including various digestive health products. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders has also led to an increased demand for digestive health products. They help prevent cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and oxidative damage-related illnesses, such as cancer. Moreover, several manufacturers are developing non-alcoholic digestive health products in a wide variety of flavors. These growth-inducing factors are projected to provide a positive impact on the market growth.

Digestive Health Products Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the digestive health products market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc.

Arla Foods

General Mills Inc.

Lallemand Inc

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Abbott LaboratoriesPepsico Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Biogaia AB

Cargill Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global digestive health products market on the basis of ingredient, form, product, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Enzymes

Others

Breakup by Form:

Capsules

Tablets

Powders

Liquid

Others

Breakup by Product:

Dairy Products

Bakery Products and Cereals

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digestive-health-products-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Probiotic Drinks Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/probiotic-drinks-market

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/probiotic-cosmetic-products-market

North America Beer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-beer-market

Europe Beer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-beer-market

Japan Beer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-beer-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.