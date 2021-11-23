Global Digital Manufacturing Market Size, Growth, Research Report, Key Players and Industry Trends 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global digital manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026. Digital manufacturing involves the utilization of integrated, computer-based systems to improve products, processes and services. These solutions enable manufacturers to use real-time data analytics for optimizing the manufacturing process and increasing overall productivity. They also help boost efficiency, reduce commissioning costs and inventory, and provide insights and real-time visibility. As a result, their adoption is escalating across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-manufacturing-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing trend of digitization across various industries represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the digital manufacturing market. Apart from this, several automotive manufacturers are incorporating digital manufacturing solutions in their assembly lines to adopt sustainable production methods and increase design capabilities. This, in confluence with the development of technologically advanced and innovative digital manufacturing tools, is impelling the market growth. These tools assist in establishing direct connectivity with the stop-floor hardware and platforms and managing data from the manufacturing execution systems. This, along with the growing utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics to detect errors in the early stages of manufacturing, is creating a favorable market outlook. Other significant factors, including the flourishing automotive industry, and the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities in the field of production technologies, are anticipated to stimulate market growth.

Digital Manufacturing Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the digital manufacturing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bentley Systems

CAD Schroer GmbH

PTC Inc.

Dassault Systemes Simulia Corp.

Autodesk Inc.

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Siemens Industry Software Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global digital manufacturing market on the basis of component, process type, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Process Type:

Computer-Based Designing

Computer-Based Simulation

Computer 3D Visualization

Analytics

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automation and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Utilities and Processes

Industrial Machinery

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-manufacturing-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

In-Memory Database Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-memory-database-market

Optical Transport Network Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/optical-transport-network-market

Citrus Extract Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/citrus-extract-market

Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/switch-mode-power-supply-transformers-market

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultraviolet-disinfection-equipment-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.