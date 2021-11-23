Green Hydrogen Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Green Hydrogen Market Size – USD 897.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – High demand from Europe

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green hydrogen market size is expected to reach USD 2,565.7 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Rising demand for green hydrogen in the transport industry and increasing concerns about carbon emission are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

In September 2021, Dubai announced that its green hydrogen project will enter “Expo 2020.” This innovative facility, which reaffirms United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) commitment to producing clean energy is a synergetic product among Dubai Electricity, Water Authority, and Siemens Energy. This step will drive the green mobility market in UAE, resulting in expansion of green hydrogen market in that country.

The global Green Hydrogen report is an investigative study of the global market and has been added by Emergen Research to its extensive database. The demand for the Green Hydrogen industry has been soaring in the last few years, and the report offers informative data on the Green Hydrogen industry with an extensive primary and secondary research, further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals.

Leading Players of the Green Hydrogen Market Profiled in the Report are:

AIR LIQUIDE, Engie, Siemens, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Ballard Power Systems, Plug Power Inc., SGH2 Energy Global LLC, Cummins Inc., Linde, and Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd.

Global Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented global green hydrogen market on the basis of technology, renewable resources, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Alkaline Electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

Renewable Resources (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Solar Resources

Water Resources

Wind Resources

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Power generation

Transport

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Medical

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Grid injection

Others

Regional Analysis of the Green Hydrogen Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Methodology:

The Global Green Hydrogen Market has been assessed using an extensive mixture of primary and secondary research, along with the benchmark research methodologies. The evaluation is a vital segment of the estimation and evaluation of the market size and forecast estimations. The data curated by primary and secondary research has been validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide insightful information about the market.

Target Audience of the Global Green Hydrogen Market report:

Global Green Hydrogen providers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

End-use industries

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this particular business sphere.

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Green Hydrogen Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Chemical Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing concern towards carbon emissions



4.2.2.2. Expansion of green hydrogen production technologies



4.2.2.3. Increasing demand from Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) and power industry



4.2.2.4. Favorable government policies



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of transportation infrastructure



4.2.3.2. High production and storage cost of hydrogen



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. ETOP Analysis



4.5. Regulatory Framework



4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

