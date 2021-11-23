Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Quincy Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the 1300 block of Quincy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired shots in the direction of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwZnatk8yI4

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

