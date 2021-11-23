Global Frozen Food Market Size, Growth, Trends, Leading Companies, Industry Demand and Opportunity 2021-26
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Frozen Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global frozen food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. Frozen food products refer to food products frozen at extremely low temperatures for later consumption. These products are frozen by applying the individually quick frozen (IQF) process, which helps to preserve the flavor and retain vitamins, minerals, protein, carbohydrate and fat contents of the food items. Frozen foods are convenient, affordable and help in reducing food wastage. They include a wide range of vegetables, ready-to-eat meals, meat-based products, fruits, edible roots and seafood.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
A significant rise in the demand for convenient, on-the-go and ready-to-make food products is primarily driving the frozen food market growth. The hectic lifestyles of millennials and the increasing working population worldwide have given rise to the overall consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) food items, which is supporting the market growth further. Other than this, restaurants and cafes have started using frozen food items to reduce the overall preparation time and offer different dishes with exotic ingredients, which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the easy product availability through proliferating online retail channels is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Frozen Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the frozen food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
McCain Foods Limited
Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
Conagra Brands Inc.
Kellogg Company
General Mills Inc.
Nestle S.A.
Bellisio Foods Inc. (Charoen Pokphand Foods)
Associated British Foods plc
Wawona Frozen Foods
Jeanie Marshal Foods Ltd
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global frozen food market on the basis of product type, frozen vegetable snacks, frozen meat products, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Frozen Vegetable Snacks
Frozen Meat Products
Frozen Vegetables and Fruits
Frozen Vegetable Snacks Breakup by Type:
French Fries
Bites, Wedges and Smileys
Aloo Tikki
Nuggets
Others
Frozen Meat Products Breakup by Type:
Chicken
Fish
Pork
Mutton
Others
Frozen Vegetables Breakup by Type:
Green Peas
Corn
Mixed Vegetables
Carrot
Cauliflower
Others
Frozen Fruits Breakup by Type:
Strawberries
Berries (Raspberries, Blueberries and Blackberries)
Cherries
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
