Algorithmic Trading Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Companies, and Research Report 2021-2026

Algorithmic Trading Market Research Report

The global algorithmic trading market reached a value of US$ 12 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Algorithmic Trading Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global algorithmic trading market size reached a value of US$ 12 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Algorithmic trading is the process of using a computer program to execute and administer a trading activity with a set of defined automated instructions. It is utilized for high-frequency trading (HFT) that involves placing large trade orders across multiple markets.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market Trends:

The global algorithmic trading market is primarily driven by the benefits associated with algorithmic trading. It enables quick profit generation and an increased frequency, which is practically impossible for any human trader. Furthermore, with the growing demand for market surveillance globally, there has been a rising adoption of algorithmic trading. It helps track trading activities and investment portfolios of traders while monitoring and detecting fraudulent activities in the automated trading system. Besides this, the increasing utilization of cloud computing, data sciences and application programming interface (API) trading to optimize data management strategies is expected to impel market growth. Moreover, the leading key players are engaged in the development of algo-trading processes equipped with advanced technologies, thus providing a favorable market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Vela Trading Systems LLC

• MetaQuotes Software Corp.

• Trading Technologies International, Inc.

• SAG Deutschland GmbH

• AlgoTrader AG

• uTrade Solutions Pvt Ltd

• Automated Trading Softtech Pvt. Ltd

• Kuberre Systems, Inc.

• InfoReach, Inc.

• Virtu Financial

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.

• Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc.

• iRageCapital Advisory Pvt Ltd,

• 63 moons Technologies Limited

Breakup by Trading Types:

• Foreign Exchange (FOREX)

• Stock Markets

• Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

• Bonds

• Cryptocurrencies

• Others

Breakup by Components:

• Solutions

o Platforms

o Software Tools

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

