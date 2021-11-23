2Gether-International joins the National Disability Institute to support Disabled Entrepreneurs
EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Gether-International joins the National Disability Institute to support 750 Disabled Entrepreneurs in Greater Washington, D.C. Area.
National Disability Institute (NDI) was awarded a $2.5 million cooperative agreement from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for a Community Navigator Pilot Program in the greater Washington, D.C. area.
NDI will work closely with lead collaborator 2Gether-International (2GI), a Washington, D.C. accelerator led by Diego Mariscal, an entrepreneur and founder with cerebral palsy. 2GI is the leading startup accelerator in the nation run by and for founders with disabilities. Through virtual business classes, coaching and peer-to-peer founder meetups, 2GI supports more than 400 entrepreneurs and small business owners with disabilities.
"For too long, entrepreneurs and small business owners with disabilities have been underserved and an invisible part of the small business community,” said Thomas Foley, Executive Director, National Disability Institute. “This SBA funding to a consortium of diverse, trusted culturally-knowledgeable partners in the disability, Black and Latinx communities, in collaboration with preferred SBA lenders and city, county and state economic development agencies, will have a substantial impact on the economy of the greater DC area."
"We are pleased to be the lead collaborator with NDI in this unprecedented effort to bring together the resources of government and the private sector to entrepreneurs with disabilities,” said Mariscal, CEO and Founder of 2Gether-International. “Our virtual accelerator will support new and growing startups and small businesses led by founders with disabilities in the greater DC area."
.The project has four goals:
1) Strengthen outreach to entrepreneurs and small business owners with disabilities by deploying diverse, focused and coordinated communications strategies.
2) Serve as a pipeline of resources by providing high quality technical assistance for over 750 entrepreneurs and small business owners with disabilities.
3) Improve the greater DC area ecosystem of coordinated comprehensive small business development services and supports that are responsive and accessible.
4) Track data on economic impacts and evaluate effectiveness of the pilot.
The project begins December 1, 2021 and will be implemented over the next two years.
About 2Gether-International (2GI): is the leading startup accelerator in the nation run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI provides the resources, training, and opportunities tailored to help founders with disabilities create innovative and thriving businesses.
About 2Gether-International (2GI): is the leading startup accelerator in the nation run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI provides the resources, training, and opportunities tailored to help founders with disabilities create innovative and thriving businesses. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn!
