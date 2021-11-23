Erythropoietin Drugs Market Exhaustive Analysis with USD $14.41 Billion, Highest CAGR till 2028

Erythropoietin Drugs Market

Rise in prevalence of anemic conditions induced from end-stage renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral treatment (ART).

Erythropoietin Drugs Market by Product Type (Epoetin-Alfa, Epoetin-Beta, and Darbepoetin-Alfa, Others) and Application (Hematology, Kidney Disorder, Cancer, Others)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Erythropoietin Drugs Market by Product Type (Epoetin-Alfa, Epoetin-Beta, and Darbepoetin-Alfa, Others) and Application (Hematology, Kidney Disorder, Cancer, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the commercialization of darbepoetin alfa biosimilar and achieving economies of scale across developed regions are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Hospira Inc., Roche, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Biocon, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily.

However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.

As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.

The global erythropoietin drugs market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the epoetin-alfa segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the darbepoetin-alfa segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Erythropoietin Drugs Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Erythropoietin Drugs Market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary Research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Clinical trials for EPO drug

3.3.Market share analysis, 2020

3.4.Market dynamics

3.4.1.Drivers

3.4.1.1.Increasing number cases: including cancer,HIV, kidney disease and anaemia

3.4.1.2.Growing trends of commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars

3.4.1.3.Increasing level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics

3.4.2.Restraints

3.4.2.1.Unaffordability of therapeutics

3.4.2.2.Longer duration of treatments

3.4.2.3.Adverse amount of side effects

3.4.3.Opportunities

3.4.3.1.Commercialization of Darbepoetin alfa biosimilar

3.4.3.2.Achieving Economies of scale across developed region with biosimilar version of EPO

3.5.Impact of Covid-19 on Erythropoietin Drug Market....

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

