Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery: 4700 Block of Whitehaven Parkway, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in the 4700 block of Whitehaven Parkway, Northwest.

At approximately 3:00 pm, the victim, who was operating as an Uber driver, picked up the suspect as a fare. As the victim began the ride, the suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take property from the victim. The suspect then took property from the vehicle then fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.