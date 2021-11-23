Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3000 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Friday, November 19, 2021, in the 3000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:27 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, November 19, 2021, 54 year-old Jerome Burton, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###