Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,070 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3000 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Friday, November 19, 2021, in the 3000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:27 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, November 19, 2021, 54 year-old Jerome Burton, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3000 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.