Traffic Fatality: 1700 Block of Bunker Hill Road, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 1700 block of Bunker Hill Road, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 10:55 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to assist the Prince George’s County Police Department who was involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that originated in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The pursuit ended at the listed location, when the Acura TL was travelling westbound in the 1600 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast and lost control. The vehicle crossed the center lane, mounted the curb, and struck a tree. The vehicle then continued across the park and struck another tree, where it came to rest in the listed location. The impact caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that there were no signs of life. The operator was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Isiah Smith, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

