Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,068 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 1700 Block of Bunker Hill Road, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 1700 block of Bunker Hill Road, Northeast.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 10:55 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to assist the Prince George’s County Police Department who was involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that originated in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The pursuit ended at the listed location, when the Acura TL was travelling westbound in the 1600 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast and lost control. The vehicle crossed the center lane, mounted the curb, and struck a tree. The vehicle then continued across the park and struck another tree, where it came to rest in the listed location. The impact caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that there were no signs of life. The operator was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Isiah Smith, of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

 

###

 

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 1700 Block of Bunker Hill Road, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.