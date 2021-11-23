Tejjy Inc. Appreciates Clients, Team Members & Associates this Thanksgiving

Tejjy Appreciates Clients, Team Members & Associates this Thanksgiving BIM Modeling Architectural BIM Modeling for MLC Project Water Purification Plant Building Model Scan to BIM Services

On this Thanksgiving, Tejjy Inc. – BIM Service Provider in USA thanks all cutomers, team members and associates who made an impact on their business.

This is the time of the year for sharing what you’re thankful for. I'm grateful for clients every day, not just on Thanksgiving. We wish you a happy holiday season and look forward to serve you again.” — Sukh Singh

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, November 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanksgiving is just around the corner. It’s time for the business entrepreneurs to thank their customers, team members, associates, and anyone else who made an impact on operations this year. On this occasion of Thanksgiving, Tejjy Inc. wishes all clients and teams heartfelt gratitude.Sukh Singh, V.P. of Tejjy Inc. BIM Company in USA mentioned: “This is the time of the year for sharing what you’re thankful for. And our clients are at the top of our priority list. I'm grateful for clients every day, not just on Thanksgiving. Thank you so much for your patronage this year and for being a part of our journey. On this Thanksgiving, we'd like to express our heartfelt gratitude for everything you've done for us.We wouldn't be where we are now if it weren't for you. We’ve truly enjoyed serving you! We wish you a happy holiday season and look forward to serve you again.”On this Thanksgiving, Tejjy Inc. – BIM Service Provider in USA is also grateful to the companies who appreciated their efforts.Tejjy Projects at a glance on BIM Community: Implemented Revit BIM for Medical Facilities Support Services by the US Army Corporation of Engineers. Executed BIM Modeling for Clash Detection & Coordination of DC Courthouse. Adopted BIM for the Water Purification Plant Expansion in Houston, USA. Created the Architectural BIM Model for MLC, reducing risk, decreasing change orders, optimizing schedule and enhancing design quality. Crafted Structural Marvel for Signal House Project in DC. Used Laser Scanning Technology for a Building Information Modeling Project in Baltimore, USA. Executed Penn Elementary School Renovation with BIM Project. Accomplished BIM As-Built Model from Point Cloud for DC Project. Carved Out BEP for a Pollution Control Plant in Lorton, VA. Undertaken BIM for Tall City Project in 104 Delancey Street, New YorkTejjy Team also wishes team members – “We’re so thankful for all you’ve done for our business this year. All your hard work and dedication have helped us reach many of our company goals. This thanksgiving, we'd like to express our gratitude to each and every member of our team. Thank you for helping to make this a great place to work and for everything you do to keep our company moving forward. We've had a fantastic year, and you've played such an important role in it. On this holiday, we want to ensure how much you're appreciated as a member of our team and how much we value you. Have a wonderful holiday with your family and loved ones, and we can't wait to see what our team can accomplish together in 2022.”COVID did not appear to be a setback for Tejjy Inc., as the company continued to work on a variety of BIM projects even throughout the 2020 Pandemic. A journey still unknown - miles to go with hands dedicated to work and minds unstoppably looking for more. No turn to look back and think but a day to take a pause and celebrate the happiness in the swing . Success is not a one-day goal but determinations hold your spirit to sail the boat. Celebrating the determination, hard work and team effort, Tejjy Inc. says big thanks to their clients and cheers to their team on this Thanksgiving.

