Iconic Hip Hop Creative Illustrator "KingPop" Debuts "The Culture" at Art Basel 2021

The Culture: KingPop's working Legacy Pop Culture Iconic Illustration

Pop Basel features William "KingPop Floyd" at Spectrum Miami Art Fair inside Mana Wynwood

The idea is not to live forever; it is to create something that will” — Andy Warhol

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media ReleaseIconic Hip Hop Creative Illustrator " KingPop " Debuts "The Culture" at Art Basel 2021Pop Basel Booth #S510December 1-5thMana Wynwood2217 NW 5th avenue @ NW 22nd STFeaturing "The Culture" by William "KingPop" FloydThe Culture is a working legacy illustration that William "KingPop" Floyd begin creating in 2015, with over 70 + pop culture icons. The piece was birthed from a coloring book series that was developed to educate the youth about the music business. Over the life span of "The Culture" has garnered KingPop the collaboration with Delta Flight Museum, Porsche USA, and Rap Snacks creating books and packaging with his signature style. The use of vibrant pop style colors can be seen throughout the collection and bring joy to those who encounter it.In addition to the first of 70 hip hop themed illustrations from Kingpop's coloring book series the exhibition will feature his first NFT. The series highlights many characters that were brought to life by iconic figures followed by an interactive NFT showcasing his love for Atlanta and Hip Hop culture.