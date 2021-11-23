Clientron Unveils the Newly Slim-edge Wide-screen POS Monitor – PM7000
Clientron releases a new slim-edge and wide-screen POS monitor - PM7000 available for being a standalone or the second screen monitor.
PM7000 can potentially transform the POS system into a full-service self-checkout KIOSK since it supports portrait mode.”NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For being the standalone monitor, PM7000, allows you to connect with a computer through a Type-C port to become a professional POS system. PM7000 supports a wide range of peripherals such as MSR, iButton, 2D scanner, and fingerprint, so you can instantly upgrade your service to a higher level without buying a new POS system. PM7000 can potentially transform the POS system into a full-service self-checkout KIOSK since it supports portrait mode.
— Clientron Corp.
The sleek surface monitor, PM7000, comes with the design of a slim-edge & bezel-free touch display, thereby giving you a brand new shinning counter to light up your store. Meanwhile, the wide-screen monitor with full HD quality and aluminum housing makes the monitor even more appealing to everyone. Furthermore, PM7000 hides the OSD button at the bottom edge of the screen to maximize the touching space, and it is equipped with P-CAP touch technology to enhance the reliability of the touch screen.
For being the second screen, PM7000 can be a customer-face touch display with Full HD supported that creates a wonderful in-store experience for the customer and increases loyalty accordingly. Also, PM7000 can use Type-C as the power supply instead of a 12V DC jack, which saves more space on the counter. As the second screen, PM7000 is capable of adding value to your existing POS system with all the enhancing features.
If you are looking for a standalone monitor or a second screen, Clientron’s latest monitor - PM7000 is available now, and it will be the best choice for you and your business.
Main Features of PM7000：
15.6” TFT Full HD LCD, 350nits
Slim edge bezel
Aluminum housing design
Hidden OSD control buttons
Support portrait screen mode
Type C USB interface
75*75 VESA, pole, or stand available
Optional MSR, iButton, fingerprint, 2D scanner, and RFID
About Clientron
For over 35 years, Clientron has designed kiosks and POS for system integrators around the world. We help you get your project from conception to the storefront quicker and easier while providing second-to-none after-sales support.
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing highly integrated embedded solutions to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, Clientron offers high-quality and technology-leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client, and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continue providing engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and the best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com.
