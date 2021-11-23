Growing at a CAGR of 12.2% Solid State Lighting Market Size is Expected to Reach $74.25 Billion by 2027

Solid State Lighting Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid state lighting defines a new era of lighting technologies. The solid state lighting industry witnesses emergence of many young professionals working in the leading edge of solid state lighting supply chain along with the presence of leading players of lighting technologies. These leaders revolutionize the solid state lighting market through innovations, product marketing, lighting design, and engineering. Therefore, the solid state lighting market is estimated to gain popularity during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Solid State Lighting Market by Type (Light Emitting Diodes (LED), Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED), and Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED)), Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit), and Application (Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, and Specialty Lighting), and Industry Vertical (Residential, Industrial and Commercial, Medical, Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027”.

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the Solid State Lighting Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the Solid State Lighting Market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Solid State Lighting Market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the Solid State Lighting Market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

Top 10 leading companies in the Solid State Lighting Market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services.

The key players operating in the Solid State Lighting Market include Cree, Inc., Energy Focus Inc., General Electric Company, Nichia Corporation, Osram Licht AG, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Key Benefits for Buyers from this Research Report:

1. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Solid State Lighting Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

2. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

3. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

4. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

5. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the players active in the Solid State Lighting Market

Highlights of the Report:

1. Competitive landscape of the Solid State Lighting Market

2. Revenue generated by each segment of the market by 2027.

3. Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the Solid State Lighting Market

4. Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

5. Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

6. Top impacting factors of the Solid State Lighting Market Growth

Key Market Segments

• By Application

o Indoor Lighting

o Outdoor Lighting

o Specialty Lighting

• By Type

o LED

o OLED

o PLED

• By Industry Vertical

o Residential

o Industrial and Commercial

o Medical

o Transportation

o Others

• By Installation Type

o New Installation

o Retrofit

• By Region

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

