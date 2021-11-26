New Christmas Song Release
We think 'I Want a Doll' should be a big help this year 'to make the season bright.'”SPRINGFIELD, OREGON, USA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna Courtell playfully sings "I Want a Doll," according to Greg Nathan, Owner/President of Soaring Music Publications, label for the new Christmas song. Ms. Courtell has been a champion of the Great American Songbook throughout her live-performing career. She is the only vocal artist to record "I Want a Doll."
Reed-man Paul Biondi has roots in Los Angeles, where he performed with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Mr. Biondi relocated to the Pacific Northwest many years ago. Since then, he has been prolific in his live-music appearances.
BMI award-winning songwriter Charles Nathan (1921-2012) wrote, "I Want a Doll." It is the second Charles Nathan song Soaring Music Publications has produced. The first was a title track to an album released in 2013. That song is from a staged musical written by Charles, "Where the Heck's the Plot?." The concerned song's title is "I'll Think of Something."
The arrangement of "I Want a Doll" enables it to become a video production. The presentation of the song will be as if it is a scene from a musical. The video is "in work," and although currently unfinished, the video's imagery is undergoing development.
The recording of "I Want a Doll" includes a seven-piece ensemble (including sleighbells) as the accompaniment, where Ms. Courtell is the eighth musician. Paul Biondi doubles on the recording, performing the clarinet and jazz tenor sax.
"I Want a Doll" is a spirited, Swing Christmas song with clever lyrics. You can hear the recording at the following link:
https://iwantadoll.hearnow.com/i-want-a-doll-alternate-version
Soaring owner Greg explained: "We tried to make the recording sound like it came from the Swing era. Even the cover art has a "retro" feel to it. It's an old song that's new because recently produced Donna is the only one who's recorded it.
If you like Swing and Jazz-tenor-sax, this recording is an 'absolute must-hear.' There are even sleighbells to get through to the 'tiny tots.' The track has a tremendous amount going for it, probably one of the best Christmas-music products ever to hit the market.
You can play "I Want a Doll" right alongside all the traditional Christmas biggies. "I Want a Doll" fits right in. I'm glad we did it, and I'm happy with the way it turned out. We think 'I Want a Doll' should be a big help this year 'to make the season bright.'"
Greg said it deserves to chart but needs everyone that loves it to share it with their people for that to happen. He said those people who share it can earn rewards from Soaring.
Please, click on the link below for more information on how to earn rewards for sharing a link to stream "I Want a Doll."
https://soaringmusicpublications.com/care-share-page
