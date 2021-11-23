Thermal Imaging Camera Market to be Worth $7.49 Billion by 2030, Industrial Segment to Secure Leading Position

Thermal Imaging Camera Market Report

The global thermal imaging camera market share is expected to witness exponential growth, owing to increase in awareness about the advantages offered by these cameras in different industry verticals.” — Ruchal Humbare Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A thermal imaging camera works by detecting and measuring the infrared radiation emanating the objects, which is then converted into electrical signals that further forms an image. This image created is interpreted to find the hot-spots. These hot-spots indicate high temperature zone that may result in failure of machine or object. Thermal imaging cameras work flawlessly in both daytime and nighttime. These cameras have wide range of applications, including drones, wildlife, fire detection, marine, surveillance, and industrial.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Thermal Imaging Camera Market by Product Type (Camera, Modules, and Scope & Goggles), Type (Cooled, Uncooled), Application (Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection, and Detection & Measurement), Industry Vertical (Industrial, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Commercial, Automotive, and Others), and Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”.

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the Thermal Imaging Camera Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the Thermal Imaging Camera Market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Thermal Imaging Camera Market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2030. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the Thermal Imaging Camera Market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

Top 10 leading companies in the Thermal Imaging Camera Market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services.

The key players operating in the Thermal Imaging Camera Market include Baumer, Cognex Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Basler, Keyence, Omron, Teledyne Group, TKH Group, and Sony Corporation.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

• Camera

• Modules

• Scope & Goggles

By Type

• Cooled

o Handheld

 Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

 Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)

o Fixed

 Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

 Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)

• Uncooled

o Handheld

 Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

 Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)

o Fixed

 Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

 Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)

By Application

• Security & Surveillance

• Monitoring & Inspection

• Detection & Measurement

By Industry Vertical

• Industrial

• Marine

• Aerospace & Defense

• Commercial

• Automotive

• Others

By Sales Channel

• Direct

• Indirect

