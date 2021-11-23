Fire Alarm and Detection System Market Size is Expected to Reach $98.90 Billion by 2030

Fire Alarm and Detection System Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire alarm and detection systems are developed for detecting fire early in their initial stage when time be available for the taking necessary measure for safety of occupants and infrastructure. In this system, detectors provide feedback to the control panels for raising the alarms. The fire alarm and detection systems consists of two major systems, namely, the detection system and the alarm system. Detection system consists of sensors and detectors devices such as heat detectors, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, multi-sensor detectors among other and the alarm system consist of various type of alarms, such as, audio alarm, visual alarm, and manual call points..

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Fire Alarm and Detection System Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Product Type (Fire Alarm Type and Detector Type), Detection Technology (Addressable and Conventional), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), and End User (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. According to a report, the global fire alarm and detection system industry size was valued at $60.51 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $98.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0%. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The key players operating in the Fire Alarm and Detection System Market include Carrier Global Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Halma PLC, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., NITTAN Company, Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG.

Key Market Segments

By Offering

• Hardware

o Control Panels

o Sensors & Initiating Components

o Notification & Audio Components

o Others

• Software

By Product Type

• Fire Alarm

o Audible Alarms

o Visual Alarms

o Manual Call-points

• Detector Type

o Flame Detectors

o Smoke Detectors

o Heat Detectors

By Detection Technology

• Addressable

• Conventional

By Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

By End User

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

