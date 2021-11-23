Luminaire and Lighting Control Market to be Reach $130.56 Billion by 2030 | Top Impacting Factors & Investment Pockets

Luminaire and Lighting Control Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Luminaire and Lighting Control Market by Product (Luminaire and Lighting Control), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Light (LED, Halogen, Fluorescent, HID, and Others), Technology (Wired and Wireless), and Application (Indoor and Outdoor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. According to a report, the global luminaire and lighting control market size was valued at $72.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $130.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.44%. The North America region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the Luminaire and Lighting Control Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

The prominent factors that impact the luminaire and lighting control market growth are increasing demand of street and roadways lighting, high development of smart lighting system, and government initiatives toward energy saving product. However, high initial installation cost restricts the market growth. On the contrary, surging development of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect the development of the global luminaire and lighting control market during the forecast period.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Luminaire and Lighting Control Market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2030. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the Luminaire and Lighting Control Market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

Top 10 leading companies in the Luminaire and Lighting Control Market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services.

The key players operating in the Luminaire and Lighting Control Market include Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree, Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric, OSRAM AG, Philips N.V., Dialight, Legrand S.A., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, and Hubbell Incorporated.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

