Emerging Drugs for the Treatment of Postpartum Depression: A Focus on Recent Clinical Trials | DelveInsight

More than 2+ key companies are developing therapies for Postpartum Depression. The companies which have their Postpartum Depression drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage are Sage Therapeutics.

DelveInsight’s “Postpartum Depression Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 2+ companies and 2+ pipeline drugs in the Postpartum Depression pipeline landscapes. It comprises Postpartum Depression pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Postpartum Depression therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Postpartum Depression pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Postpartum Depression Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Sage Therapeutics, Lipocine, Brii Biosciences and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Postpartum Depression treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Postpartum Depression treatment scenario. On June 14, 2021, Lipocine announced that the FDA had cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug Application to initiate a Phase 2 study to evaluate the therapeutic potential of LPCN 1154 for the treatment of PPD in adults.

A pharmacokinetic study has been initiated to assess dose proportionality with LPCN 1154.

In November 2020, Biogen and Sage therapeutics executed a global collaboration and license agreement to jointly develop and commercialise zuranolone (SAGE-217) for major depressive disorder (MDD), postpartum depression (PPD) and other psychiatric disorders.

In October 2021, Biogen and Sage Therapeutics announced that the current data package for zuranoloneis strong enough to move forward with filings in MDD in the second half of 2022 and postpartum depression (PPD) the following year.

BRII-296 is a synthetic version of naturally occurring neuroactive steroid administered in a single intramuscular (IM) injection being investigated by Brii Biosciences in the Phase I stage of development

Postpartum Depression is the most common non-psychotic complication post-delivery. It usually occurs within 1–12 months after delivery. While some women suffer from mild forms, it can be severe in others.

Postpartum Depression Emerging Drugs

Zuranolone: Sage Therapeutics

Zuranolone (SAGE-217) is a once-daily, two-week therapy in development for the treatment of the major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD). Zuranolone is an investigational oral neuroactive steroid (NAS) GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM). The GABA system is the major inhibitory signalling pathway of the brain and central nervous system and significantly regulates brain function. Sage Therapeutics is conducting a Phase III randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of SAGE-217 in treating adults with severe postpartum depression. Zuranolone is being developed in the US with Biogen under a Collaboration and License Agreement in December 2020. The company plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for zuranolone, an investigational two-week, once-daily therapeutic in the second half of 2022.

Scope of Postpartum Depression Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 2+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Sage Therapeutics, Lipocine, Brii Biosciences and many others.

Sage Therapeutics, Lipocine, Brii Biosciences and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 2+ Pr oducts

Phases:

· Postpartum Depression Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Postpartum Depression Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Postpartum Depression Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Postpartum Depression Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· GABA A receptor modulators

· GABA A receptor agonists

Molecule Types:

· Small molecules

· Monoclonal antibody

· Recombinant proteins

Route of Administration:

· Subcutaneous

· Intravenous

· Oral

· Topical

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Postpartum Depression Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Postpartum Depression treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Postpartum Depression?

How many are Postpartum Depression emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Postpartum Depression?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Postpartum Depression market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Postpartum Depression?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Postpartum Depression therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Postpartum Depression?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Postpartum Depression?

Table of Contents

1 Postpartum Depression Report Introduction 2 Postpartum Depression Executive Summary 3 Postpartum Depression Overview 4 Postpartum Depression Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Postpartum Depression Therapeutic Assessment 6 Postpartum Depression – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Postpartum Depression Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Zuranolone - SAGE Therapeutics 8 Postpartum Depression Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Drug Name: Company Name 9 Postpartum Depression Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 BRII-296: Brii Biosciences 10 Postpartum Depression Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11 Postpartum Depression Inactive Products 12 Postpartum Depression Key Companies 13 Postpartum Depression Key Products 14 Postpartum Depression Unmet Needs 15 Postpartum Depression Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Postpartum Depression Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Postpartum Depression Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

