Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with 12 states, sent a letter to Unilever PLC, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, to express concerns about the subsidiary company’s decision to engage in a boycott of the State of Israel, one of our nation’s closest and most reliable allies. Texas and thirty-two other states have statutes, policies, or executive orders that require divestment of state funds from and/or the cancellation of state contracts with firms that engage in such anti-Israel boycotts. The letter calls upon Unilever to honor these laws and appropriately exercise its fiduciary obligations by reconsidering its decision to support a boycott of Israel.

Read the letter here.